Parkinson’s Disease and Constipation

Parkinson’s disease affects approximately 100,000 Australians and is the second-most prevalent neurodegenerative disease worldwide, with more than 10 million people suffering globally.

There are currently no early diagnostic markers and existing treatments can only lessen some symptoms.

Research increasingly points to the gut microbiome, (the bacteria that live in the gut), as playing a key role in the development of Parkinson’s, with evidence showing that changes in gut function often comes many years before the onset of classic symptoms.

A significant issue for those with the disease is a slow-down in digestive tract movement, leading to constipation, with up to 70 % of people with Parkinson’s disease experiencing constipation. Associate Professor John O’Sullivan and Dr Richard Gordon, of The University of Queensland Centre for Clinical Research – Neuroscience (UQCCR), have begun a human trial in South East Queensland to treat constipation and gut dysfunction in people with Parkinson’s disease.

The purpose of the study is to determine the effectiveness of a prebiotic medication for the treatment of constipation and the restoration of the gut microbiome in people with Parkinson’s.

Participants must meet a specific criteria, they must have a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and have three or less bowel movement days per week. More information to be obtained from the Health Section advertisement of this magazine.