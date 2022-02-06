$1 million buy on the market

By David Nagel

Purchased for over $1million at the 2019 Magic Millions Sales – Yulong Code is once again under the hammer after the son of Zoustar trounced his opposition at Pakenham on Thursday night.

Yulong Code was the most expensive yearling sired by Zoustar in 2019 – fetching $1,075,000 for the half-brother of Group 1 ATC Australian Derby winner Quick Thinker.

The then colt – now four-year-old gelding – has failed to live up to the expectations that such a hefty price-tag brings, but is on sale again…this time digitally…after toying with his opposition in the $35,000 BenchMark-70 Handicap (1200m) on his home track at Pakenham.

Jockey Luke Nolen cruised into the race at the 300-metre mark and sprinted away for a commanding two-length victory – the gelding’s fourth in 13 career starts.

But for Yulong Code, who transferred from Chris Waller to Peter Moody’s Pakenham yard in late 2020, it was his last run before changing stables – being Lot 69 in the current Inglis Digital Sales where bids close at lunchtime on Wednesday.

Thursday night’s win came at Yulong Codes third run since being gelded after running second at both Sandown and Pakenham after experiencing the ultimate gear change.

“He’s been a good servant for the stable, he’s raced very consistent for connections, but he’s currently in the Inglis online auction this week, so he’ll be a bloody good horse for someone,” Moody said post-race.

“He was a very expensive yearling, so he didn’t live up to expectations, let’s not kid ourselves there, but he’s turned into a genuine sound gelding, he’s won four for connections now, and I’ve got no doubt he will go through his grades to open company in off-season time.

“The owners are predominantly breeders, so since he’s been gelded, we’ve sort of angled him towards that. Getting in to the autumn carnival, it probably gets a little strong for him, but out of carnival time he’s probably a genuine Saturday-class horse.

“Someone will buy him and have a lot of fun with him, as you can see, he’s raced consistently and he’s a lovely, sound, genuine horse.”

Moody said Yulong Code was a lovely horse to train, but will come to the new owners with the odd little quirk.

“He’s a pleasure to do anything with, you can see his mannerisms here at the stable, he’s always lazy a bit in his races, that’s a little trait there, I’ve had the blinkers on him but he doesn’t go any straighter,” he said.

“He got the job done nicely tonight and it’s good for him to go out of the yard on a win…I’m sure the next lot of connections will have a lot of fun with him.”

Nolen agreed, and said the high-priced commodity was a more consistent conveyance since being gelded.

“It took us a little while to work him out but after he gelded, he smartened up and his race record indicates that he’s a fairly honest horse now…placed to advantage, he’ll be a nice little earner for whoever gets him,” Nolen said, before explaining the way the race unfolded.

“Everything worked out lovely,” he said.

“Peter thought to ride him a bit conservative, and he was right. He travelled well to the 300 but found he’s old quirks a little bit when he hit the front, but he ran it out quite sound.”

As of Sunday night…the asking price for Yulong Code was a much-more affordable $25,000.