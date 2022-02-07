Bears in log-jam

By Tyler Lewis

Berwick claimed two wins to stay in the hunt for a double-chance finish, defeating both North Dandenong and Narre South over the weekend.

The Bears posted just 166 in the first innings of the opening day, but rattled through the Maroons at the cost of just 113 runs.

Jarrod Goodes did as Jarrod Goodes does, collecting 3/21 from 9.3 in a strangling display of bowling.

Despite being 1/1, the Bears had a much better day with the bat on Sunday, posting 9/200 in the first innings against Narre South.

Matt Chasemore crunched 57, while Brodie Emmett made 61.

However, it was tearaway quick James Wilcock that stole the show in the second innings; the Bears skipper stuffed the stat sheet with 4/42 from 11.4 overs.

TURF 1 LADDER

TEAM W L Pts %

Springvale South 6 2 39 2.0374

Buckley Ridges 6 2 39 1.3194

Berwick 6 2 39 1.3111

Hallam Kalora Park 5 3 33 1.1794

Narre South 4 3 27 0.9615

St Mary’s 2 5 15 0.5855

North Dandenong 2 6 9 0.5911

Narre Warren 0 8 3 0.4006