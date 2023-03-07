Developing through the years

By Angela Norval

Marguerite Conroy-Mills is a successful and much respected local woman who has always continued to wear many hats in her life, including co-owner of Red Shed Seafood, but the one that she is most proud of is mother.

Sadly, having lost her own mother recently and being a mother herself is something that she now cherishes more than ever.

Marguerite said given she and husband Tony operate their own business and remain committed to their customers, finding a good balance between work and family has always been a challenge.

“Even as my girls Ruby and Bonnie have grown up and moved backwards and forwards from Bundaberg to pursue their own interests and careers, I still find it important to remain a close part of their lives, knowing that I am always there with love and support,” she said.

“I’m extremely proud of both of my daughters and believe adversities help us all to grow, because we embrace learning from the good and the bad experiences that we’ve all had.

“I have witnessed both of my daughters on many occasions having to learn to be resilient and recognise the value of their emotions as they have been presented to them.

“I am excited for my girls as they face their futures and grow their careers with passion.”

One thing that both Marguerite and Tony are well known for are their outgoing personalities and welcome the opportunity whether in the shop or the wholesale side of the business to be able to talk to customers like they are friends.

“We are also lucky in that Bobby who is in the shop most of the time and the whole Red Shed Seafood team have the same happy disposition, it definitely rubs off.

“We have created a fun and happy environment, because ultimately while it may be tough to run a small business, it is often the little things that mean a lot.

“Being a small business, we have a lot of regular customers and we find that people do enjoy knowing that when they come into Red Shed Seafood, for their favourite supply of fresh, local seafood we often end up engaging in a good old chat.

“We know our customers and our suppliers by their first name and enjoy keeping a good relationship with them.”

Throughout the years both in business, Marguerite has learnt just how important it is to be patient, caring and compassionate while always remaining professional.

“It is a fine line, but I think I have always managed to be all of those things.

“But whatever happens, my life motto remains a simple one and one I adhere to every day; if you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours.”