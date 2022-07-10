Sunday snags: Outer East goal-kickers

By Tyler Lewis

It was a mammoth round of Outer East.

The previously equal Premier Division leading goal-kickers Jake Richardson (Narre Warren) and Clinton Johnson (Wandin) faced off, while Seville’s bye meant for five goalless players inside the top 10 of Division 1.

Johnson kicked ahead of Richardson, while Pies superstar Kurt Mutimer kicked five from the midfield to enter the top 10.

So here is the top 10 from both the top two flights of the Outer East…

PREMIER DIVISION

PLAYER CLUB THIS RND TOTAL

Clinton Johnson Wandin 4 48

Jake Richardson Narre Warren 2 43

Will Howe Narre Warren 2 36

Lachlan Taylor Olinda Ferny Creek 5 34

Mathieu Rosier Olinda Ferny Creek 2 27

Callum Urquhart Mt Evelyn 1 26

Trent Cody Narre Warren 1 25

Daniel Waters Upwey Tecoma 1 24

Glenn Strachan Monbulk 3 22

Kurt Mutimer Narre Warren 5 22

DIVISION 1

PLAYER CLUB THIS RND TOTAL

Myles Wareham Gembrook Cockatoo 5 43

Max Donegan Healesville 1 38

Patrick Chin Emerald 2 37

Thomas Nelson Berwick Springs 7 34

Nathan Okeefe Seville 0 30

Jay Verhagen Gembrook Cockatoo 2 22

Domenic Aloi Seville 0 21

Dylan Broadway Seville 0 21

Sam Gebert Healesville 0 20

Michael Firrito Gembrook Cockatoo 0 10