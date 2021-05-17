Warriors streak comes to an end

By David Nagel

The four-game winning streak of the Pakenham Big V Division One Women’s basketball team has come to a screeching halt with the Warriors going down 62-45 to Craigieburn on Saturday night.

The Warriors started the game well, leading 14-13 at the first break, but were blown away in a powerful second-quarter display by the second-ranked team in the competition.

Craigieburn was completely dominant in the second period – scoring 21-5 – to take a firm grip on the contest.

Pakenham toiled long and hard for its points on the weekend, with no player scoring double figures.

Sarah Slater hauled in 12 rebounds, including eight defensive boards, and also top scored with nine points for the evening. Taylor Jones, Keeley Patterson, Jacinta Maxwell and Steph Pal all played long minutes and did their best to restrict the damage in junk time.

The Warriors, still impressive with a 6-3 record, host Camberwell at 8pm this Saturday at Cardinia Life.

The Pakenham Division Two men’s team had a mixed weekend, going down to Craigieburn on Saturday night before rebounding strongly with an incredible come-from-behind win over Melton on Sunday afternoon.

The loss to Craigieburn happened in an instant, with the Warriors trailing by just two points at half time before being blown away in the second half, 85-58.

Jake Spruhan (12 rebounds) and Hayden Davey (10 rebounds) controlled the paint for the Warriors while the finishing work of Alistair Parker (16 points) and Josh Dow (11 points) kept the visitors in the hunt in the early stages.

Sunday’s victory over Melton was an absolute beauty with the Warriors producing a stellar last period of play to turn a nine-point deficit into a 93-88 triumph.

Davey (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Parker (18 points, 12 rebounds) were both terrific for the Warriors with double-doubles, while Dow (19 points) and Nathan Dodgson (14 points) made significant contributions to the last-quarter rampage.

The Warriors, with their 4-7 record, have the bye this weekend before hosting Maccabi on Saturday, 29 May.

And the Pakenham Youth League Two Men finished powerfully overhauling Sunbury, 72-70 at Sunbury.

Lauchlan Mark (20 points) was once again superb for the Warriors while the sweet-shooting of Kobe Acker – who hit two of three from downtown – made a big difference to the final outcome.

The Warriors trailed by five at the final break before producing a 27-20 final stanza to walk away with the full points.

The Warriors travel to Coburg this Sunday for a high-noon showdown.

Pakenham’s Youth League Women’s team – who had the bye on the weekend – host Mornington this Saturday at 6pm.