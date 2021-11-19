Opportunity knocks at Casey Demons Netball

xx

The evolution of the Casey Demons Netball program continues to impress with the Demons offering further netball opportunities for potential stars of the region – beginning this Sunday!

In addition to its elite Victorian Netball League (VNL) program – and Underpinning Program and Future Demons Academy – Casey Demons will be powering the Chisholm Sports Academy Netball division.

Following on from the success of the basketball and football academies, Chisholm is expanding its reach to include a netball academy.

Led by experienced Casey Demons Head Coach, Robynn Pym, the Chisholm Sports Academy give athletes the opportunity to combine their education with their passion for sport.

Athletes can complete their VCE or begin a diploma whilst experiencing elite coaching and accessing top facilities.

The Chisholm Sports Academy Netball Academy, powered by Casey Demons, will be led by experienced coach Robynn Pym.

With over 30-years’ experience at the state level, Robynn is excited to nurture a new wave of athletes through their netball pathway.

“Combining your passion while setting yourself up for your future is a great opportunity for our young athletes,” Pym said.

“It is so important to get the balance of training, school and life right – the Chisholm Sports Academy will certainly set up these young people for the next chapter in their lives.”

Interested athletes are invited to attend the Casey Demons Screening Day – this Sunday 14 – November at Casey Stadium.

Registration is available through Try Booking.

For further information, contact caseydemons@caseynetball.com.au.