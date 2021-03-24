One of a kind centre

A visit to Rockhampton would be incomplete without a visit to the only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Centre of its kind in Regional Queensland.

Dreamtime Cultural Centre is the only Cultural Centre that offers tours and talks from both Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander tour guides. Dreamtime has been sharing Traditional stories since it opened more than 30 years ago, way back in 1988.

The highly recommended guided tour commences at 10.30am weekdays. We recommend you arrive a little early so you can relax and enjoy your time with us.

Tour guides will take you through the Native Plant Tour, The Ted Mitchell Gallery including the Vanishing Culture of the Sandstone Belt, The Torres Strait Islander village and includes a popular Didgeridoo performance in a specially constructed cave area.

Visitors who join the tour will also get to learn how to throw a boomerang and even get to try their hand at some boomerang throwing with guidance from our tour guide and on the way out, explore the Bimbi Artefacts shop for authentic Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Merchandise. We are able to send product nationally and internationally if you choose something that you can’t take with you.

Our guides love it when visitors ask questions and want to learn more about Traditional ways.

For more information and to book a tour, please call and speak to our friendly team on 49361655. Group bookings are also welcome.