Warriors bounce back in style

By David Nagel

The Pakenham Warriors Big V Division One women’s team has bounced back to the winners list in impressive style with a 63-51 victory over Camberwell at Cardinia Life.

The Warriors – who were disappointing in a 17-point loss to Craigieburn last week – were in full control from start to finish, building their lead over the first three quarters before cruising to the finish line.

The Warriors now have a 7-3 record and sit third on the competition table after their fifth win from their last six outings.

The Warriors had a steady contribution across the floor, with Sarah Slater the most impressive player on the court with her 12 points complemented by 10 rebounds. Slater’s ‘double-double’ was highlighted by six perfect attempts from the stripe.

Steph Pal led the scoring with 13 points but shot just one from five from the three-point arc.

Caitlin Demczuk scored 11 points, including three from four from downtown, while Tarryn Wilkin scored 10 points – five two-pointers from seven attempts.

The Warriors also gained great service from the likes of Taylor Jones, Jacinta Maxwell, Keeley Patterson and Shannon Patterson, while Christine Stiglich made some valuable contributions in her limited time on the court.

The Warriors, who are a real contender his year, head to Melbourne Uni this week for a tough contest against a Uni team that has a 6-4 record and currently sits in fifth place.

Saturday night’s game tips off at 6.30pm.

The Warriors’ men’s team will be back in Big V Division Two action this week after having a well-earned bye on the weekend.

The Warriors – who sit ninth position with a 4-7 record – host eighth-placed Maccabi at Cardinia Life at 8pm on Saturday night.

Maccabi has an identical record to the Warriors so this is a great opportunity for the home side to climb a rung or two on the ladder.

The winning streak of the Pakenham Youth Men’s team has come to an end with the Warriors going down 82-73 to Coburg on Sunday.

The Warriors – coming off great wins over Whittlesea and Sunbury – fell behind in the early stages and could never quite get back into the contest.

Dylan Jenkinson was outstanding with 25 points, as was Lauchlan Mark with 24, Josh Norton imposed himself on the game with 10 points and 14 rebounds, at including eight defensive boards.

The Warriors just shot themselves in the foot with inaccurate finishing, with no player going at better than 47-per cent efficiency.

The Warriors – in fourth place – will look to bounce back when they travel to Bellarine this Saturday to take on the fifth-placed Storm.

And Pakenham’s Youth League Two women’s team remains in touch with the top teams in the competition after an impressive 85-60 victory over Mornington.

The Warriors led by seven at the first break before powering away with a 26-11 second period. Scores were relatively even in the second half – but the damage had been done.

Alahna Arnason produced an 18-point, 10-rebound, double-double, while Tyla Scorah (16 points), Stacie Myers (12 points) and Louise Karajic-Powell (10) kept the scorers busy…particularly in the second stanza.

The Warriors, in fourth, should consolidate their lofty ranking when the host the winless Chelsea at Cardinia Life on Saturday night.

The game tips off at 6pm.