2022 FORD MUSTANG CALIFORNIA SPECIAL ADDS EXCITEMENT

By EWAN KENNEDY, Marque Motoring

BASED on the 2022 Mustang GT fastback and convertible models, the latest California Special Appearance Package pays respect to the original version’s blacked-out grille, lower bodyside accent stripe and rear fender scoop.

The heritage-inspired GT/CS side stripe trademark traces from the front guards to the signature rear scoop.

A California Special badge in Ebony Black and Race Red script decorates the bootlid, while the honeycomb grille with GT/CS badge provides a unique look.

A performance rear wing is available for the fastback model, while spoiler delete is standard for the California Special convertible.

The California Special wears new design five-spoke 19-inch painted machined wheels. Interior appointments include rich black Miko suede door trim inserts and suede-trimmed seats with the embossed “GT/CS” logo and red contrast stitching.

The instrument panel is finished in carbon hex aluminium with a signature California Special script badge on the passenger side.