Stars shine at WGFNC Awards Night

By David Nagel

Phillip Island star Cameron Pedersen and Korumburra-Bena goaler Kim Hillberg have been acknowledged as the best and fairest players in the West Gippsland Football Netball Competition (WGFNC) for 2021.

Pedersen – who played 80 AFL games across eight seasons for North Melbourne and Melbourne – continued his domination of the competition since joining the Bulldogs, fresh off Melbourne’s list, in 2019.

He has now won two-consecutive Breheny Medals as the best player in senior football – while Hillberg took out her first WGFNC A Grade best and fairest award after knocking on the door in past counts.

Hillberg was third behind her sister Christie in 2017 and third again to Dalyston young gun Alana McRae in the 2018 award.

Both players were announced winners in an online event hosted by the WGFNC on Thursday night, in lieu of the traditional presentation night that could not proceed this year due to the impact of Covid-19.

The wins of Pedersen and Hillberg continue a domination of the WGFNC awards – in both senior football and A Grade netball – for the former Alberton League clubs since the reformation of the West Gippsland competition in 2017.

Andy Soumilas (Inverloch-Kongwak) and Christie Hillberg (Korumburra-Bena) won the inaugural awards, while Brendan Kimber (Phillip Island) and Alana McRae (Dalyston) triumphed in the 2018 season.

Pedersen (Phillip Island) and Renee Pilkington (Inverloch-Kongwak) took home top honours in 2019, with the names Pedersen and Hillberg reappearing again this year.

Pedersen, who has been a powerhouse in the ruck for the Bulldogs this season, had some familiar company at the top of the leaderboard, with his 16 votes finishing three clear of his Phillip Island skipper Jaymie Youle and Cora Lynn full-forward Nathan Gardiner.

Youle – centreman and captain in this season’s Team of the Year – and Gardiner both finished in the top-five when Pedersen claimed his first award in 2019.

Gardiner also won this season’s goal-kicking award, booting 50 goals in a fantastic effort in a season cut back to 11 games.

Vice-captain in this season’s Team of the Year, Kooweerup’s Tim Miller, finished alone in fourth place on 12 votes, one clear of Nar Nar Goon’s Brendan Hermann and midfield bulls Darcy Atkins, from Kilcunda-Bass and Mitchell Cammarano from Kooweerup.

Ben Miller from Kooweerup won the reserves best and fairest award, polling 17 votes to finish five clear of his nearest pursuer, Phillip Island’s Noah Bee-Hickman.

Exciting Cora Lynn talent Duoth Jock polled 12 votes to win the thirds’ best and fairest award by two votes from Garfield’s Josh Evans, while Garfield’s Ben Tenace-Greenall scored a one-vote victory over Inverloch-Kongwak’s William Turner to claim the fourths’ best and fairest.

Tenace-Greenall attracted 17 votes from the umpires this year, with Turner on 16 and Tooradin-Dalmore’s Jess Craven and Cora Lynn’s Jett Edwards two further back on 14.

Hillberg, the only footballer or netballer to be selected in four WGFNC Team’s of the Year, has been the focal point in the attacking ring for the Giants this season.

The classy mover, and deadly finisher, polled 18 votes to win by three from Tooradin-Dalmore’s Alex Maher, with Pilkington, the 2019 winner, in equal third place beside Korumburra-Bena pair Gemma Dixon and Kelsey Buxton.

Inverloch-Kongwak’s Amy Hodge claimed a narrow victory in B Grade, while her fellow Sea Eagle Abby Morgan scored a runaway six-vote victory in C Grade.

Esther Allan was Nar Nar Goon’s hero of the night, winning D Grade, while Sienna Green continued her rapid rise as a talent by scoring a two-vote victory in the 17-Under competition.

Green – who was also nominated for this season’s A Grade Team of the Year squad – won by two votes from Phillip Island’s Ella Duggan.

Lily Coco Mewett from Phillip Island polled 22 votes to win by six in the 15-under competition, while Kira Wilson scored a whopping 24 votes – the highest of any grade in the WGFNC – to win the 13-under award.

And congratulations to Inverloch-Kongwak young gun Torah Boyd Metselaar for winning the 11-Under best and fairest award. Metselaar won by one vote from Kooweerup up-and-comer Annabel O’Hara.

This year’s combined Club Championship Award was won by the Inverloch-Kongwak Football Netball Club.

WGFNC FOOTBALL – TOP VOTEGETTERS

SENIORS

MINOR PREMIER – PHILLIP ISLAND

Cameron Pedersen Phillip Island 16

Jaymie Youle Phillip Island 13

Nathan Gardiner Cora Lynn 13

Tim Miller Kooweerup 12

Brendan Hermann Nar Nar Goon 11

Darcy Atkins Kilcunda-Bass 11

Mitchell Cammarano Kooweerup 11

Blake Grewar Tooradin-Dalmore 10

Corey Casey Inverloch-Kongwak 9

Hayden Bruce Phillip Island 9

Jack Hutchinson Inverloch-Kongwak 9

Jayden Goumas Garfield 9

Dylan Quirk Bunyip 8

Brendan Kimber Phillip Island 7

Daniel Helmore Garfield 7

Clinton McCaughan Inverloch-Kongwak 6

Jackson Dalton Bunyip 6

Joshua Mulheron Tooradin-Dalmore 6

Shane Brewster Warragul Industrials 6

Thomas Hams Inverloch-Kongwak 6

LEADING GOALKICKER

Nathan Gardiner Cora Lynn 50

RESERVES

MINOR PREMIER – PHILLIP ISLAND

Ben Miller Kooweerup 17

Noah Bee-Hickman Phillip Island 12

Andrew Proctor Tooradin-Dalmore 11

Lucas Thomas Nar Nar Goon 10

Beau Scamporlino Garfield 9

Anthony Haddrick Bunyip 8

Brad Wolfe Bunyip 8

Henry Shawcross Phillip Island 8

Adam Splatt Tooradin-Dalmore 7

Thomas Arnett Cora Lynn 7

LEADING GOALKICKER

Tom McLean Bunyip 26

THIRDS

MINOR PREMIER – GARFIELD

Duoth Jock Cora Lynn 12

Joshua Evans Garfield 10

Mitchell Hewitson Inverloch-Kongwak 9

Nate Pipicelli Nar Nar Goon 9

Hayden Smith Phillip Island 7

Jahmain Harrison Garfield 7

Jed Harris Korumburra-Bena 7

Jed Murphy Nar Nar Goon 7

Ned Mildren Garfield 7

Archer Reid Inverloch-Kongwak 6

Jack Gribbin Nar Nar Goon 6

Nash Beavis Korumburra-Bena 6

LEADING GOALKICKER

Will Taylor-Eagles Phillip Island 27

FOURTHS

MINOR PREMIER – TOORADIN-DALMORE

Ben Tenace-Greenall Garfield 17

William Turner Inverloch-Kongwak 16

Jesse Craven Tooradin-Dalmore 14

Jett Edwards Cora Lynn 14

Max Connell Dalyston 13

Jed Rosenow Kilcunda-Bass 10

Max Donohue Korumburra-Bena 10

Zac Walker Phillip Island 10

Phillip Winmar Kilcunda-Bass 9

Ashton Hermanus Cora Lynn 8

Brody Campbell Tooradin-Dalmore 8

LEADING GOALKICKER

Anthony Mirauta Tooradin-Dalmore 37

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

Inverloch-Kongwak Football Netball Club

WGFNC NETBALL – TOP VOTEGETTERS

A GRADE

MINOR PREMIER – DALYSTON

Kim Hillberg Korumburra Bena 18

Alex Maher Tooradin-Dalmore 15

Renee Pilkington Inverloch Kongwak 12

Gemma Dixon Korumburra Bena 12

Kelsey Buxton Korumburra Bena 12

Rebecca Cox Nar Nar Goon 10

Alana McRae Dalyston 10

Chloe Papley Bunyip 10

Sam Hodge Bunyip 8

Ebony Dolan Tooradin-Dalmore 8

Gemma Thomas Dalyston 8

Sienna Green Warragul Industrials 8

Karla Brook Cora Lynn 7

Lara Commadeur Warragul Industrials 7

Ebony Mumford Bunyip 7

Hayley Roberts Phillip Island 7

Ella Spencer Warragul Industrials 7

Jarney Thomas Dalyston 7

B GRADE

MINOR PREMIER – PHILLIP ISLAND

Amy Hodge Inverloch-Kongwak 18

Zali Hill Korumburra-Bena 17

Ally Johnson Bunyip 16

Cassie Stoppa Phillip Island 14

Kristie Walker Garfield 13

Stacey Deayton Tooradin-Dalmore 13

Abby Brice Warragul Industrials 12

Chantelle Stokkel Kooweerup 11

Emma Felsovary Phillip Island 10

Maddison Taylor Phillip Island 10

C GRADE

MINOR PREMIER – INVERLOCH-KONGWAK

Abby Morgan Inverloch-Kongwak 22

Zoe Verboon Dalyston 16

Sarah Winter Kooweerup 15

Vanessa Stocco Nar Nar Goon 15

Amber Bibby Warragul Industrials 12

Shannon Walker Bunyip 12

Simone Davis Bunyip 12

Allison Hayes Inverloch-Kongwak 11

Lou Walsh Cora Lynn 11

Stephanie Krainer Phillip Island 11

D GRADE

MINOR PREMIER – INVERLOCH-KONGWAK

Esther Allan Nar Nar Goon 17

Claudia Morrison Tooradin-Dalmore 15

Kate Jones Bunyip 14

Sindy Boyd Inverloch-Kongwak 14

Kate Irwin Cora Lynn 13

Kelsey Donohue Korumburra-Bena 13

Brooke Watt Tooradin-Dalmore 12

Charlotte Cartmel Kooweerup 12

Hayley Verboon Dalyston 12

Lainey Downie Warragul Industrials 11

Lilian Davine Nar Nar Goon 11

Megan Preston Cora Lynn 11

17 UNDER

MINOR PREMIER – KOOWEERUP

Sienna Green Warragul Industrials 20

Ella Duggan Phillip Island 18

Asha Boyd-Metselaar Inverloch-Kongwak 15

Ivy Hunter Inverloch-Kongwak 15

Kelsey Donohue Korumburra-Bena 13

Felicity Fox Korumburra-Bena 12

Tegan Eastwood Kooweerup 12

Charlee Webb Kooweerup 10

Moesha Griffin Cora Lynn 10

Olivia Bramley Dalyston 10

Ruby Brosnan Dalyston 10

Teegan Thornhill Kooweerup 10

15 UNDER

MINOR PREMIER – KORUMBURRA-BENA

Lily Coco Mewett Phillip Island 22

Lainey Downie Warragul Industrials 16

Lexis Schade Cora Lynn 15

Mataya Maloney Dalyston 14

Mackenna Whiteside Korumburra-Bena 11

Isla Walton Kilcunda-Bass 10

Jaime Little Korumburra-Bena 10

Lily Debono Inverloch-Kongwak 10

Maya Huther Phillip Island 10

Siena Lane Korumburra-Bena 10

13 UNDER

MINOR PREMIER – KORUMBURRA-BENA

Kira Wilson Warragul Industrials 24

Miley Schade Cora Lynn 20

Myla Sheehan Bunyip 17

Jessica Seuren Kooweerup 16

Alana Dakin Kilcunda-Bass 14

Sharlee Drysdale Kooweerup 14

Lilly Csincsi Tooradin-Dalmore 13

Heidi Nicholas Korumburra-Bena 12

Olivia Holmes Phillip Island 11

Claudia Donohue Korumburra-Bena 10

Lucy Watts Nar Nar Goon 10

11 UNDER

MINOR PREMIER – KORUMBURRA-BENA

Torah Boyd Metselaar Inverloch-Kongwak 16

Annabel O’Hara Kooweerup 15

Eva Wells Tooradin-Dalmore 11

Lacey McCann Cora Lynn 9

Sienna McPherson Cora Lynn 9

Eilish O’Hara Garfield 8

Ava Blake Phillip Island 7

Isabella Stead Phillip Island 7

Kealey Trewavis Kilcunda-Bass 7

Ciara Santorini Phillip Island 6