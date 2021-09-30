Stars shine at WGFNC Awards Night

By David Nagel
Phillip Island star Cameron Pedersen and Korumburra-Bena goaler Kim Hillberg have been acknowledged as the best and fairest players in the West Gippsland Football Netball Competition (WGFNC) for 2021.
Pedersen – who played 80 AFL games across eight seasons for North Melbourne and Melbourne – continued his domination of the competition since joining the Bulldogs, fresh off Melbourne’s list, in 2019.
He has now won two-consecutive Breheny Medals as the best player in senior football – while Hillberg took out her first WGFNC A Grade best and fairest award after knocking on the door in past counts.
Hillberg was third behind her sister Christie in 2017 and third again to Dalyston young gun Alana McRae in the 2018 award.
Both players were announced winners in an online event hosted by the WGFNC on Thursday night, in lieu of the traditional presentation night that could not proceed this year due to the impact of Covid-19.
The wins of Pedersen and Hillberg continue a domination of the WGFNC awards – in both senior football and A Grade netball – for the former Alberton League clubs since the reformation of the West Gippsland competition in 2017.
Andy Soumilas (Inverloch-Kongwak) and Christie Hillberg (Korumburra-Bena) won the inaugural awards, while Brendan Kimber (Phillip Island) and Alana McRae (Dalyston) triumphed in the 2018 season.
Pedersen (Phillip Island) and Renee Pilkington (Inverloch-Kongwak) took home top honours in 2019, with the names Pedersen and Hillberg reappearing again this year.
Pedersen, who has been a powerhouse in the ruck for the Bulldogs this season, had some familiar company at the top of the leaderboard, with his 16 votes finishing three clear of his Phillip Island skipper Jaymie Youle and Cora Lynn full-forward Nathan Gardiner.
Youle – centreman and captain in this season’s Team of the Year – and Gardiner both finished in the top-five when Pedersen claimed his first award in 2019.
Gardiner also won this season’s goal-kicking award, booting 50 goals in a fantastic effort in a season cut back to 11 games.
Vice-captain in this season’s Team of the Year, Kooweerup’s Tim Miller, finished alone in fourth place on 12 votes, one clear of Nar Nar Goon’s Brendan Hermann and midfield bulls Darcy Atkins, from Kilcunda-Bass and Mitchell Cammarano from Kooweerup.
Ben Miller from Kooweerup won the reserves best and fairest award, polling 17 votes to finish five clear of his nearest pursuer, Phillip Island’s Noah Bee-Hickman.
Exciting Cora Lynn talent Duoth Jock polled 12 votes to win the thirds’ best and fairest award by two votes from Garfield’s Josh Evans, while Garfield’s Ben Tenace-Greenall scored a one-vote victory over Inverloch-Kongwak’s William Turner to claim the fourths’ best and fairest.
Tenace-Greenall attracted 17 votes from the umpires this year, with Turner on 16 and Tooradin-Dalmore’s Jess Craven and Cora Lynn’s Jett Edwards two further back on 14.
Hillberg, the only footballer or netballer to be selected in four WGFNC Team’s of the Year, has been the focal point in the attacking ring for the Giants this season.
The classy mover, and deadly finisher, polled 18 votes to win by three from Tooradin-Dalmore’s Alex Maher, with Pilkington, the 2019 winner, in equal third place beside Korumburra-Bena pair Gemma Dixon and Kelsey Buxton.
Inverloch-Kongwak’s Amy Hodge claimed a narrow victory in B Grade, while her fellow Sea Eagle Abby Morgan scored a runaway six-vote victory in C Grade.
Esther Allan was Nar Nar Goon’s hero of the night, winning D Grade, while Sienna Green continued her rapid rise as a talent by scoring a two-vote victory in the 17-Under competition.
Green – who was also nominated for this season’s A Grade Team of the Year squad – won by two votes from Phillip Island’s Ella Duggan.
Lily Coco Mewett from Phillip Island polled 22 votes to win by six in the 15-under competition, while Kira Wilson scored a whopping 24 votes – the highest of any grade in the WGFNC – to win the 13-under award.
And congratulations to Inverloch-Kongwak young gun Torah Boyd Metselaar for winning the 11-Under best and fairest award. Metselaar won by one vote from Kooweerup up-and-comer Annabel O’Hara.
This year’s combined Club Championship Award was won by the Inverloch-Kongwak Football Netball Club.
WGFNC FOOTBALL – TOP VOTEGETTERS
SENIORS
MINOR PREMIER – PHILLIP ISLAND
Cameron Pedersen Phillip Island 16
Jaymie Youle Phillip Island 13
Nathan Gardiner Cora Lynn 13
Tim Miller Kooweerup 12
Brendan Hermann Nar Nar Goon 11
Darcy Atkins Kilcunda-Bass 11
Mitchell Cammarano Kooweerup 11
Blake Grewar Tooradin-Dalmore 10
Corey Casey Inverloch-Kongwak 9
Hayden Bruce Phillip Island 9
Jack Hutchinson Inverloch-Kongwak 9
Jayden Goumas Garfield 9
Dylan Quirk Bunyip 8
Brendan Kimber Phillip Island 7
Daniel Helmore Garfield 7
Clinton McCaughan Inverloch-Kongwak 6
Jackson Dalton Bunyip 6
Joshua Mulheron Tooradin-Dalmore 6
Shane Brewster Warragul Industrials 6
Thomas Hams Inverloch-Kongwak 6
LEADING GOALKICKER
Nathan Gardiner Cora Lynn 50
RESERVES
MINOR PREMIER – PHILLIP ISLAND
Ben Miller Kooweerup 17
Noah Bee-Hickman Phillip Island 12
Andrew Proctor Tooradin-Dalmore 11
Lucas Thomas Nar Nar Goon 10
Beau Scamporlino Garfield 9
Anthony Haddrick Bunyip 8
Brad Wolfe Bunyip 8
Henry Shawcross Phillip Island 8
Adam Splatt Tooradin-Dalmore 7
Thomas Arnett Cora Lynn 7
LEADING GOALKICKER
Tom McLean Bunyip 26
THIRDS
MINOR PREMIER – GARFIELD
Duoth Jock Cora Lynn 12
Joshua Evans Garfield 10
Mitchell Hewitson Inverloch-Kongwak 9
Nate Pipicelli Nar Nar Goon 9
Hayden Smith Phillip Island 7
Jahmain Harrison Garfield 7
Jed Harris Korumburra-Bena 7
Jed Murphy Nar Nar Goon 7
Ned Mildren Garfield 7
Archer Reid Inverloch-Kongwak 6
Jack Gribbin Nar Nar Goon 6
Nash Beavis Korumburra-Bena 6
LEADING GOALKICKER
Will Taylor-Eagles Phillip Island 27
FOURTHS
MINOR PREMIER – TOORADIN-DALMORE
Ben Tenace-Greenall Garfield 17
William Turner Inverloch-Kongwak 16
Jesse Craven Tooradin-Dalmore 14
Jett Edwards Cora Lynn 14
Max Connell Dalyston 13
Jed Rosenow Kilcunda-Bass 10
Max Donohue Korumburra-Bena 10
Zac Walker Phillip Island 10
Phillip Winmar Kilcunda-Bass 9
Ashton Hermanus Cora Lynn 8
Brody Campbell Tooradin-Dalmore 8
LEADING GOALKICKER
Anthony Mirauta Tooradin-Dalmore 37
CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP
Inverloch-Kongwak Football Netball Club
WGFNC NETBALL – TOP VOTEGETTERS
A GRADE
MINOR PREMIER – DALYSTON
Kim Hillberg Korumburra Bena 18
Alex Maher Tooradin-Dalmore 15
Renee Pilkington Inverloch Kongwak 12
Gemma Dixon Korumburra Bena 12
Kelsey Buxton Korumburra Bena 12
Rebecca Cox Nar Nar Goon 10
Alana McRae Dalyston 10
Chloe Papley Bunyip 10
Sam Hodge Bunyip 8
Ebony Dolan Tooradin-Dalmore 8
Gemma Thomas Dalyston 8
Sienna Green Warragul Industrials 8
Karla Brook Cora Lynn 7
Lara Commadeur Warragul Industrials 7
Ebony Mumford Bunyip 7
Hayley Roberts Phillip Island 7
Ella Spencer Warragul Industrials 7
Jarney Thomas Dalyston 7
B GRADE
MINOR PREMIER – PHILLIP ISLAND
Amy Hodge Inverloch-Kongwak 18
Zali Hill Korumburra-Bena 17
Ally Johnson Bunyip 16
Cassie Stoppa Phillip Island 14
Kristie Walker Garfield 13
Stacey Deayton Tooradin-Dalmore 13
Abby Brice Warragul Industrials 12
Chantelle Stokkel Kooweerup 11
Emma Felsovary Phillip Island 10
Maddison Taylor Phillip Island 10
C GRADE
MINOR PREMIER – INVERLOCH-KONGWAK
Abby Morgan Inverloch-Kongwak 22
Zoe Verboon Dalyston 16
Sarah Winter Kooweerup 15
Vanessa Stocco Nar Nar Goon 15
Amber Bibby Warragul Industrials 12
Shannon Walker Bunyip 12
Simone Davis Bunyip 12
Allison Hayes Inverloch-Kongwak 11
Lou Walsh Cora Lynn 11
Stephanie Krainer Phillip Island 11
D GRADE
MINOR PREMIER – INVERLOCH-KONGWAK
Esther Allan Nar Nar Goon 17
Claudia Morrison Tooradin-Dalmore 15
Kate Jones Bunyip 14
Sindy Boyd Inverloch-Kongwak 14
Kate Irwin Cora Lynn 13
Kelsey Donohue Korumburra-Bena 13
Brooke Watt Tooradin-Dalmore 12
Charlotte Cartmel Kooweerup 12
Hayley Verboon Dalyston 12
Lainey Downie Warragul Industrials 11
Lilian Davine Nar Nar Goon 11
Megan Preston Cora Lynn 11
17 UNDER
MINOR PREMIER – KOOWEERUP
Sienna Green Warragul Industrials 20
Ella Duggan Phillip Island 18
Asha Boyd-Metselaar Inverloch-Kongwak 15
Ivy Hunter Inverloch-Kongwak 15
Kelsey Donohue Korumburra-Bena 13
Felicity Fox Korumburra-Bena 12
Tegan Eastwood Kooweerup 12
Charlee Webb Kooweerup 10
Moesha Griffin Cora Lynn 10
Olivia Bramley Dalyston 10
Ruby Brosnan Dalyston 10
Teegan Thornhill Kooweerup 10
15 UNDER
MINOR PREMIER – KORUMBURRA-BENA
Lily Coco Mewett Phillip Island 22
Lainey Downie Warragul Industrials 16
Lexis Schade Cora Lynn 15
Mataya Maloney Dalyston 14
Mackenna Whiteside Korumburra-Bena 11
Isla Walton Kilcunda-Bass 10
Jaime Little Korumburra-Bena 10
Lily Debono Inverloch-Kongwak 10
Maya Huther Phillip Island 10
Siena Lane Korumburra-Bena 10
13 UNDER
MINOR PREMIER – KORUMBURRA-BENA
Kira Wilson Warragul Industrials 24
Miley Schade Cora Lynn 20
Myla Sheehan Bunyip 17
Jessica Seuren Kooweerup 16
Alana Dakin Kilcunda-Bass 14
Sharlee Drysdale Kooweerup 14
Lilly Csincsi Tooradin-Dalmore 13
Heidi Nicholas Korumburra-Bena 12
Olivia Holmes Phillip Island 11
Claudia Donohue Korumburra-Bena 10
Lucy Watts Nar Nar Goon 10
11 UNDER
MINOR PREMIER – KORUMBURRA-BENA
Torah Boyd Metselaar Inverloch-Kongwak 16
Annabel O’Hara Kooweerup 15
Eva Wells Tooradin-Dalmore 11
Lacey McCann Cora Lynn 9
Sienna McPherson Cora Lynn 9
Eilish O’Hara Garfield 8
Ava Blake Phillip Island 7
Isabella Stead Phillip Island 7
Kealey Trewavis Kilcunda-Bass 7
Ciara Santorini Phillip Island 6