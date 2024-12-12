Christmas cheer at the Marketplace

Melanie Riley

CHRISTMAS cheer has hit the Mount Gambier Marketplace, with brightly decorated Christmas trees lining the walkway in the centre.

School students took part in the tree decorating this year, including students from Tenison Woods College, McDonald Park, Mil-Lel, Glenburnie, Reidy Park and Melaleuca Park Primary schools.

Unlike previous years, there was no set theme and each school had the option of choosing a theme if they wished.

Mil-Lel students from Mrs Muller’s year 4/5 class shared their messages from their theme, ‘Spreading Kindness at Christmas.’

“Christmas is the spirit of giving, without a thought of getting,” said Sophie.

“Be kind,” said Mia.

“Christmas is for family,” Paige said.

Reidy Park students from Mrs Say’s year 3/4 class shared some of their ‘Poems about Christmas.’

“Christmas is beautiful, green and red,

it tastes like freshly cooked turkey.

Christmas smells of lollies and fun,

and it looks like holly and mistletoe.

Christmas sounds like jingling of bells,

Christmas is amazing!”

– Cadence

“Christmas is glittery gold, glittery green, and glittery red,

Christmas tastes like sweet sweet chocolate pudding with a cherry on top.

It sounds like tinsel clashing together and people cheering,

it smells like sweet bubblegum.

Christmas is so wonderfully warm.”

– Melody

Tenison Woods College students decorated two trees, ‘Angels’ from the Lunchtime Club, and ‘Laudarto Si Christmas Tree’ from Mr Agnew’s year 2 class.

All decorations on the tree were made from materials found on the school grounds, and other recycled materials.

Knight Frank assistant national marketing manager, region group Paula Creasy said it was again exciting to have the students decorating the trees.

“It’s just lovely, the kids get so much out of it and they just love coming along and decorating the trees and they love showing their parents afterwards,” she said.

“It’s just a good way to interact with the schools, the school communities and it helps them feel a part of the Marketplace as well.

“The trees brighten up the centre and add some extra Christmas cheer – they do such a fantastic job.”

All classes involved will have a special visit from Santa and receive Donut King Christmas donuts for their end-of-year Christmas parties.