Fire investigator report to Rainbow Beach

Arthur Gorrie

The state government’s K’Gari (Fraser Island) fire investigator has told of a need for better communication by state government agencies, including the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

In a report to the Rainbow Beach Chamber of Commerce last week, representatives of the Inspector General Emergency Management (Alistair Dawson) told of recommendations for “more proactive messaging” by the QPWS and a trial of live vision from the fire front to QFES controllers “to increase situational awareness during events.”

The IGEM also recommended use of the Check-in Queensland app, as now used in shops, restaurants and hotels across Queensland, to help track and manage island visitors.

The chamber, which includes representatives of businesses with investments on the island, as well as mainland businesses supplying island visitors with good such as ice, groceries and fuel, heard a detailed report on what the investigation found.

The IGEM also recommended early fire detection technology, including drone aircraft, and the provision of risk information, “easily understood and readily available to the community.”

It also called for “greater community involvement in planned burn programs.”

An improved local government evacuation plan should include a further information plan and there should be a collaborative review of firelines, tracks and trails, campfire locaitons and signage and a public awareness campaign.

The IKGEM report and the Queensland Government response, which endorsed all 38 recommendations in principle, were both tabled in state parliament on 27 May.

Government departments had already begun implementing the recommendations, the chamber was told.