Corey is state’s best

By Jessica Mcgrath

Kingaroy’s Corey Evans was lost for words when it was announced he was the 2021 ALPA Queensland Young Auctioneer winner at Roma last week.

The 23-year-old auctioneer representing Aussie Land and Livestock competed at the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association Ltd state finals event at the Roma Saleyards on Tuesday, 12 October.

“It’s pretty surreal – it’s something I‘ve been working towards for a long time; it’s very good to finally get the win,” he said.

He was named the first place winner in front of his mate and runner-up Simon Kinbacher.

Mr Kinbacher, a 22-year-old auctioneer who grew up in Biggenden, represented Elders Rural Services Rockhampton.

The pair had met in Maryborough and showed a few cattle with their family studs and caught up at various school cattle competitions over the years.

“We’re good mates, it was great to win next to him,” Mr Evans said.

Mr Kinbacher, who was very excited to receive his ribbon, has lived in Rockhampton since he had left school and took an opportunity to take up auctioneering with an agency business.

“I’ve always grown up with cattle all my life… mum and dad own a cattle property in Biggenden,“ he said.

Both Mr Evans and Mr Kinbacher will now prepare to represent Queensland at the national finals in Sydney next year.

ALPA member, auctioneer coach and Murgon’s Pratt Agencies owner, Paul Pratt, was present at the state finals.

“Even though you’ve got a lot of livestock agents in the Burnett, the tendency is for [the winner to come from] bigger places like Dalby and Roma,” he said.

“To have someone from our local area is excellent, he will make us proud at nationals.”

Mr Pratt said Mr Evans had sold very well at the state finals.

“He was very natural about it, just relaxed and sold very well,” he said.

“The tendency is for these young fellas to sell fast, [but] you can sell fast and still be clear.

“[Corey] sold at a good pace, [he was] very clear and everyone could hear what he was saying.”

His personality stood out too, Mr Pratt remarked.

“I think he’s a really nice guy – he’s the whole package, a clean-cut fella with a great personality,” he said.

Mr Pratt has watched Mr Evans’ journey over the last couple of years at South Burnett cattle sales and at the auctioneering schools.

“He’s always been tentative and listened to speech therapists – he’s listened and tried to do his absolute best right through the whole thing, it was great to see that result,” he said.

The group of ten young auctioneers all did well, making for a close final.

“This year especially, with the ten fellas we had, there was very little room between the top and bottom,” Mr Pratt said.

ALPA CEO Peter Baldwin agreed it was a very close state final.

“Those who have watched the competitions over the years all agree this was the best year – it’s the closest and best competition they’ve seen,” he said.

“It’s no mean feat to make the top ten.”

Mr Baldwin said the Roma Saleyards proved to be an outstanding venue after the event deferred from the Brisbane Exhibition when the Ekka was cancelled.

This change in location meant many of the young auctioneers were selling in a new town.

“The great thing for Corey was the selling ring was full of people, real industry people, who form part of the agriculture fabric,” Mr Baldwin said.

ALPA’s CEO said a good auctioneer has natural talent and recognises it is an artform.

“You can’t make an auctioneer, you can only mould an auctioneer,” Mr Baldwin said.

“It’s perfected with lots and lots of practice and numbers.

“It’s a real track record thing too – you’re as good as your last auction.”

An auctioneer also has an intrinsic knowledge of the marketplace, the buyers and the animals themselves, Mr Baldwin explained.

However, he said, the talent must extend to the auctioneer’s calibre as a person.

“The whole thesis of the competition is to develop the talents of individuals in the industry and rounding them off to be better people,” he said.

“Being a good, decent and community-minded person – that’s important.”

Second-placed Simon Kinbacher regularly sells at the Rockhampton sales.

“He’s a young gentleman who has worked very hard in just perfecting his talent,” Mr Baldwin said.

“His success is purely and simply down to his hard work and humility.”

Mr Baldwin said the industry was very proud of both Mr Evans and runner-up Mr Kinbacher who were also recognised for their genuine personalities.

“It’s a testament to their hard work and very mature attitude,” Mr Baldwin said.

“They are best mates – the fact is, this is a huge win for the Burnett.”