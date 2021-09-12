By Zac Standish

Bowling with babies

An exciting new program hit the Traralgon Bowls Club earlier in the year, with the local sporting establishment running the Bowling with Babies program for young mothers in the area.

Run in conjunction with Bowls Victoria and VicHealth, the Bowling with Babies program gave women a chance to return to sport following the birth of a child in a social and inclusive environment.

It also allowed them to converse about life new mothers and relate to others going through a similar situation.

Traralgon Bowls Club bowls co-ordinator Matt Ogilvie explained what the program is all about.

“We found the program through a few other clubs in Melbourne and after talking to Bowls Victoria and really saw it as great way to get parents involved with their kids,” Mr Ogilvie said.

“It is a bit of a different activity, it is nice and inclusive and safe taking place in the warmth of our indoor centre so it is just something fun we thought we could offer our community through winter away from your regular sports.”

After initially planning to start the program last year before Covid hit, Mr Ogilvie said it was fantastic to finally see it up and running in late May.

“With Covid-19 derailing a lot of our programs last year, we were quick to again reach out to Bowls Victoria and get it going for 2021,” he said.

“We thought the best time to run it would probably be winter, as although we do have a winter program it is not as full on as summer, so to be able to utilise our indoor facility and put something like this on for the community is fantastic.”

He said the public response from the local community was very positive before June’s lockdown brought the program to a halt.

“Everyone was really energetic and positive about it, they loved the atmosphere, it’s nice and warm in there for them and we don’t put any pressure on them to bowl,” he said.

“If people just want to come and have a chat with other mums about general daily life or what is happening in their lives that is completely fine, and then if they want to have a bowl we offer coaching and things like that as well.”

Mr Ogilvie said the Bowling with Babies program offers new mothers a host of benefits.

“Social benefits are the main thing, due to Covid a lot of mums have been isolated so we just want to offer them that opportunity to get out and about and talk to other mums who have probably been facing the same issues,” he said.

“It is all about reaffirming people that they are not alone in their mothering journey, and we do so in a fun environment.”

Although the program has been on and off due to Covid, he said its popularity could see the club bring it back in the future.

“We might even look at running it (the program) further, if the parents are interested in coming and bringing along their kids then we are more than happy to keep it going,” he said.

“It has been quite good with the response, and it will definitely be something we look to run in the future.”