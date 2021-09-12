Fostering joy with Berry Street

In Victoria, the number of children who cannot live safely at home has risen every year over the last 10 years.

There are many reasons why children and young people come into care, but most have suffered abuse, neglect or trauma.

As a foster carer you change lives by making a child who has experienced trauma and abuse to feel safe.

It won’t always be easy, but being a foster carer is one of the most meaningful and vital contributions you can make to our community.

Angela became a foster carer in 2018 and has cared for around 14 children and young people.

“Now that I am a carer, I can say that it’s been incredibly rewarding and a privilege to be involved in these children’s lives”, Angela said.

“I hope that they leave my care knowing that they were absolutely safe and that they enjoyed themselves.”

Support is always there when you need it.

Angela says her Berry Street case managers have always been responsive and helpful.

If you’re over 21 and can offer a child their own room in a safe and nurturing home environment, you can apply to be a foster carer.

Enquiries are welcome from people from all backgrounds, cultures and experiences – married, single, or same-sex couples, with or without children, divorced or de facto, renting, working, studying or retired.

To find out more or to attend an information session visit berrystreet.org.au/foster-care or call (03) 5134 5971.