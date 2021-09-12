Still dreaming of that perfect smile?

In the past 18 months life as we know it has changed in virtually every way.

With many people staying indoors and working from home now becoming the new normal, Straight Smiles Orthodontics has sought to find how best to accommodate this ever changing lifestyle.

They’re thrilled to announce that they’re now offering virtual appointments which can be done from the comfort of your own home. While they still do, and always will, welcome in chair and face-to-face appointments, virtual appointments recognise and accommodate those with a busy lifestyle and people who feel more comfortable staying at home in our current climate.

If you do choose to take the virtual route you could expect your orthodontic treatment to be complete only requiring 3-4 in chair appointments, with every aspect of your treatment being overseen by our specialist orthodontist Dr Ed Karim.

Through the recent development of smart phone apps such as ‘My Invisalign’ your orthodontic treatment will continually be closely monitored by the Straight Smiles team and Dr Ed Karim to ensure you can achieve the perfect Straight Smile of your dreams. Times where you would need to be available for a face-to-face appointment would of course include taking of any required x-rays and for beginning and finishing your treatment.

Call Straight Smiles Orthodontics on 1300 937 6453 to arrange a free consultation to plan the way to the best smile for you or your kids.