How to explain the pandemic to kids

While we’ve been living in a pandemic for almost 18 months, children begin to notice changes at different ages.

Kids who were babies when the pandemic started are now starting to talk and take much more notice of what is happening around them.

Those who were toddlers when it begun are now at kinder or primary school and learning to live with remote learning at times.

It’s important to try to limit the confusion about what is happening and take into consideration your child’s feelings when talking about social distancing and lockdowns.

Raisingchildren.net.au says children will cope better if they have accurate, age-appropriate information about Covid-19, physical distancing and self-isolation.

The government funded website says the following tips can help make sure your child feels supported.

1. Make time to talk about Covid-19, physical distancing and self-isolation

Find the right time to talk with your child. This might be around the dinner table, at bath time, or at bedtime. When your child is ready to talk, try to give your child your full attention.

If you’re working from home, you might find that your child wants or needs to talk while you’re working. You won’t always be able to stop, and that’s OK. It’s fine to let your child know that you can’t listen right now.

2. Use a calm and reassuring tone

If you use a calm, reassuring tone when you talk with your child about this situation, it can help your child feel safe and secure.

You might be feeling stressed or upset about the situation – that’s natural. If you can, try to take a few deep breaths before you talk. This can help you feel calmer.

3. Find out what your child knows about physical distancing and self-isolation

It’s a good idea to start by asking your child what they know about the situation and whether they have any questions. For example:

“You might have noticed that mum is working at home now. Do you know why that is?”

“You won’t be going to school for a while, but some of your friends are still going. Do you understand why?”

“We can’t go to swimming lessons at the moment. Do you know why?”

4. Explain physical distancing and self-isolation in a way your child understands

This is about sticking to the facts, focusing on the positives, reassuring your child that this situation won’t last forever, and explaining what your family can do to help. For example:

“Covid-19 is a virus that makes people sick, a bit like when you get a nasty cold. It gets in your spit and snot, so it spreads easily if you sneeze or cough.”

“Physical distancing means staying at home as much as we can. We can go out for a walk, if we stay a long way from other people – as far as the length of your bed.”

5. Tune into your child’s feelings about physical distancing and self-isolation

Some children might be OK with staying at home all the time. But some might be frightened, worried or upset.

And remember – if you’re all well, plenty of cuddles can help you all feel better.