Ag sets vaccination example

Queensland’s agriculture sector has set a strong example for all Queenslanders by urging its workforce to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner visited meat processor JBS west of Toowoomba to congratulate the company on its efforts to keep its workers and the wider community safe.

“Businesses like JBS understand how vital a strong health response is to keeping the agricultural industry strong, so they have been encouraging all of their workers to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Mr Furner said.

“Agriculture is an essential industry in Queensland and a vital part of Queensland’s Covid-19 Economic Recovery Plan, so it was really important that the sector stood up when it comes to vaccinations.

“By doing this they make sure that fantastic Queensland produce still gets on plates domestically and around the world, protecting Queensland jobs and keeping more Queenslanders safe.

“Now we need unvaccinated Queenslanders to follow their example so we can once again welcome people from interstate and overseas to enjoy what we love about our state.”

JBS Plant Manager Justin McCormick said “we understand that our industry coincides with the safety of our employees, customers, partners, and communities, and we have made vaccinating our people a top priority“.

“As Australia’s largest protein producer and manufacturer, we pride ourselves as leaders in people safety within the agriculture industry.

“We have implemented companywide procedures, consistent with the advice of both National and State Health authorities, to ensure we limit the potential spread of Coronavirus.

“We urge our team members and their families get vaccinated to help protect themselves and ensure a safe work environment for all JBS employees at sites and plants across Australia.”

Yesterday Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk released Queensland’s Covid Vaccination Plan to unite families, protect Queenslanders and chart a course through the next stages of the pandemic.

Key features include greater freedoms for those who are fully vaccinated including being able to cross the border from interstate hotspots in time for Christmas.