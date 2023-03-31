Let the games begin

By David Nagel

The title of champions has sat comfortably on the shoulders of Tooradin-Dalmore for the best part of six months now – but the Seagulls will finally unfurl their first senior premiership flag in 25 years at the Tooradin Rec Reserve on Saturday.

It’s quite fitting that the West Gippsland Football Netball Competition (WGFNC) will begin an exciting new chapter on the banks of Westernport Bay…where the main story of 2022 was told.

The Seagulls were cherry-ripe for success, with senior coach Lachie Gillespie building an impressive and strong list, that survived the undoubted impact of a worldwide pandemic to stay focussed and strive for the ultimate in football success.

They achieved it in the best style possible, proving their dominance with a stunning victory over Phillip Island in the grand final at Garfield on Saturday 10 September.

But, apart from a highly-anticipated flag-raising ceremony, that glorious day at Garfield is now just a cherished memory, with the Seagulls kicking off the defence of their title with a tough seasoning-opening clash against Cora Lynn on Saturday.

Gillespie is excited to be back amongst the action.

“We’ve had a very good pre-season, the players have come back in good shape, but nothing beats seeing our footballers and netballers back out there competing, and supporting each other, against other clubs,” Gillespie said.

“And to kick things off with a standalone game against Cora Lynn, a club we have huge respect for, is really exciting for the club.

“We can’t wait to get out there again and see if our best footy stacks up against the rest of the competition like it did last year.”

The Seagulls will start the season as the team to beat this year, with club and league best and fairest winner Brent Macaffer orchestrating the chorus through the midfield.

The 2010 Collingwood premiership player brought a calmness and quality that had a huge impact on the Seagulls last year, with his on-field leadership making a huge difference – particularly when the pressure was at its greatest in the second-semi and grand final.

The Gulls also retain their leading goal-kicker from last season, with former Narre Warren star Stewart Scanlon set to cause some serious headaches for opposition defenders this year.

Scanlon has a high football IQ, and whichever Cobra stands him this week will have to be right on their game.

But success, well it does come at a cost.

Two of the most lively performers for the Seagulls in 2022, great mates James Trezise and Lewis Hill, have signed on with Richmond in the VFL, meaning the Gulls will miss their run and carry at various stages throughout the season.

Trezise was the epitome of the modern-day half-forward last year, often found deep in the defensive half before turning and carving his opponents on the rebound.

Hill, despite his youth, was also critically important to the Gulls success, finishing runner up in his club’s best and fairest in a premiership year.

When these two ‘energisers’ aren’t playing for the Gulls, they will be sorely missed.

Speaking of sorely missed, Cora Lynn will enter 2023 with a different look, with heart-and-soul midfielder Chris Johnson just one of a handful of players that have departed the sleepy hollow from last year.

The Cobras have a habit of rebuilding quickly and simply finding a way to compete, and coach Shaun Sparks will need to be at his best if the Cobras are to be part of the action when the real things heat up in September.

After waiting 25 years for a premiership, the Seagulls have made a habit of winning over summer.

The footballers knocked over the cricketers in a T20 match named in honour of Ben Proctor, a much-valued member of both clubs, while greyhound Mobile Legend added $5,000 to the club’s coffers by taking out the Warragul Cup in early January.

A total of 64 greyhounds were allocated local sporting clubs for the cup, with the Seagulls coming out on top.

We need to get used to it…because they’ll come out on top on Saturday with a 24-point victory.

The netball courts will also be heaving on the weekend with the Seagulls to begin another quest for a finals appearance with a big game against the Cobras.

Co-coaches Kelly Haynes and Sara Howie have been working hard to get the Seagulls back their crown, while Cora Lynn has a new coach and showed impressive signs in a recent practice match against Somerville.

The Cobras were to be hard to score against this season, with Danielle Cameron and Bianca Douglas to form a rock-solid defence – but Douglas will be out for a few weeks with a knee injury which will hit the Cobras hard.

The Seagulls will capitalise…and win by double digits.