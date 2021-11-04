New track powers to the finish line

xx

Gippsland greyhound owners and trainers attended two special sessions at Traralgon last week to get their first look at the soon-to-be completed J-Curve track.

With the laying of more than 1600 cubic metres of Burrumbeet sand almost complete, Club Manager, Steve Clarke, GRV CEO, Alan Clayton and GRV Director, Racing Safety and Infrastructure, Scott Robins gave the groups an overview of the progress, planned trailing sessions and scheduled opening dates before accompanying them on a walk of the track.

The walk enabled the participants a chance to get familiar with the layout and surrounding infrastructure and assess how it would suit their racing greyhounds, with the feedback overwhelmingly positive.

“We’ve just walked the track and there is not a person who is not impressed with what we have seen – we’ve had a good look at the first turn and it’s definitely a state-of-the-art track and one of the best we’ve seen,” said veteran Korumburra trainer, Reg Boyce.

“It’s going to be a track which will suit all types of greyhounds, especially slow beginners.”

Boyce’s thoughts were echoed by experienced Toongabbie trainer, Stephen Kyriacopoulos.

“After 40 years of training this is exciting and innovative. It’s going to be a track which will suit all types of greyhounds, especially slow beginners,” Kyriacopoulos said.

The $5 million Traralgon project includes a pedestrian underpass and central access path for trainers, stewards and other participants, along with new lighting, irrigation and broadcast facilities and a large multi-purpose semaphore board.

The ‘J’ track design was developed following research by the University of Technology Sydney into risk management and extensive modelling on how to reduce physical stress on greyhounds during racing. It features one turn and a 300-metre straight.