Team spirit drives Bulls to the brink of victory

By David Nagel

A spirit that refused to be dampened has pushed Cardinia (5/331) to the brink of an improbable victory over Devon Meadows (9/136) at Glover Reserve on Saturday.

The Bulls simply refused to accept that an early-summer deluge would end their chances of victory, after Morteza Ali (154 not out) Jacobus Hynes (85) and Matt Welsh (56) had set up a healthy day-one total.

Just to get play underway was a significant achievement for the Bulls, who worked tirelessly to get the game started by 4.15pm…the Panthers resuming at 1/15.

“There was a fair bit of waiting around, and the pitch was probably two inches under water, but we got the brooms and super-sopper out and worked very hard to try and get it dry,” said Bulls’ skipper Dean Henwood.

“We got the pitch in a playable condition and then had until seven o’clock to try and force a result.

“We dropped a couple of half-chances, but the bowlers did everything I could have asked for and I was proud of the performance.

“We juggled the bowling around and tried hard to manufacture a win.”

An overnight score of 1/15 was soon 2/15 and then 3/20, with recently-appointed vice-captain Travis Wheller (18-10-13-2) taking the prized scalps of Steve Robinson (1) and Lucas Ligt (14) early.

And when Henwood (20-8-54-3) had Lucas Carroll (9) nick through to Bradey Welsh, the Panthers were 4-31 and in all sorts of trouble.

Steadying knocks from Arthur Churchill (21), Nathan Worsteling (29) and Coby Podd (30) then looked to steer the Panthers to safety; the score 7/134 with just minutes remaining on the clock.

But the in-form Hynes (2-0-6-3) refused to accept the inevitable, taking two wickets with what would eventually be the last two balls of the match.

“I raced to try and get another over in, but the bails were flicked right on seven o’clock,” Henwood explained.

Despite falling short, the Bulls’ skipper agreed there were plenty of positives to take away.

“We don’t have the big names, and we’re not forking out heaps of cash, but we’re trying to instil a team-first mentality, first and foremost,” he said.

“It’s great when players make big scores, or grab a bag of wickets, but just by making the effort to get the game underway, we showed we have the right attitude.

“None of the boys turned up and thought, ‘let’s get on the beers’, we all genuinely thought we could do it if we had two hours or more at them.

“We’re all on board and heading in the same direction.

“I thought Saturday was an indicator to that.”

The Bulls’ youngsters are blossoming, enjoying a fresh environment at the club.

“We’re trying to give our home-grown talent some opportunity, some added responsibility, and someone like Hynesy (Jacobus Hynes) is really enjoying that environment,” he said.

“He struggled to fit into the team last year, due to a lack of places, but I’ve put it on him to understand and play his role and he’s rewarded me 10-fold.

“He could have made back-to-back hundreds…and when was the last time Cardinia made back-to-back three hundreds; it’s all looking very positive.”

The next challenge; well it happens at the Bulls home ground at Gunton Oval against arch-rivals Kooweerup.

“It’s one of those things where it’s just evolved over the years, and seems to get bigger and bigger every season,” Henwood said of the rivalry.

“We feel we can take it to them, and it’s just one of those games where it always feels like a final.

“We always get up for these games; we love the red-ball game; and a couple of quick wickets against Koowee and you’re always in with a chance.

“It’s always a good challenge against Koowee….we can’t wait”

There was no play in the remaining three games on Saturday; with all teams receiving six premiership points.

SCOREBOARD

Results – Round 7: Tooradin 246 drew with Kooweerup. Devon Meadows 9/136 drew with Cardinia 5dec/331. Merinda Park drew with Clyde 9/220. Carlisle Park 0/27 drew with Pakenham 207.

Ladder: Tooradin 78, Kooweerup 78, Cardinia 42, Pakenham 42, Devon Meadows 42, Merinda Park 30, Carlisle Park 18, Clyde 6.

Fixture – Round 8: (Two Day – Saturday 9 and 16 December). Devon Meadows v Merinda Park, Cardinia v Kooweerup, Pakenham v Clyde, Tooradin v Carlisle Park.