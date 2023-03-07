Gail always there for those in need

By Angela Norval

Proud to be Bundaberg born and bred, just as her parents and grandparents were, Gail Zunker loves everything about the city, believing it to have the best climate in the world, great beaches and a fabulous lifestyle.

Always going above and beyond to help others, there was a clear round of applause around the community when she was awarded Senior Citizen of the Year in the Bundaberg region’s 2023 Australia Day Awards.

Hard work is something that Gail has never shied away from, having worked for the State Government for 46 years, married a farmer and been involved in small business, but she has been so appreciative of how Bundaberg people have always been supportive of her in both her work and private life.

Always willing to put her hand up to help out in the community whether at Bundaberg Meals on Wheels or helping those who are vision impaired, Gail got her enthusiasm from her mother.

Gail’s father was a soldier in World War II and was wounded while serving in New Guinea.

Her mother was in the land army and loved the work, the travel and the people.

Given the era it was, after she was married, she was a stay-at-home mum, but always volunteered, mainly at Gail’s schools.

Gail’s own community involvement began in her 20s when her nana was diagnosed with stomach, throat and mouth cancer.

Not able to find answers, Gail joined the Queensland Cancer Fund and worked with them for over 15 years.

“The Bundaberg branch was all volunteers at that time with no paid staff, so we worked fundraising, doorknocks, the Terry Fox Run, Biggest Morning Teas, monster cent sales at the Civic Centre, and education with women’s health and skin protection to name a few projects.

“We supported the Charles Wanstall Apex Lodge and the Arthur Cooper Hospital, Brisbane which were set up for country people to feel at home and be treated.

“I always feel proud that these projects have survived and prospered over the years, and I recently had a friend stay at the Charles Wanstall Apex Lodge.

“It was the beginning of a passion for helping people and a love for giving back that spurred me on to join many more groups as the years went on.

“The more you become involved with the community, the more you become aware of the need.”

In 1978, Gail also became a charter member of the Lioness Club of Bargara and continued to work for the community, until the clubs were closed down in 2021.

“So many great projects to be proud of, including the ambulance construction at Bargara, the construction of bus shelters, the Truck Drive for Kids raising monies for non-funded equipment for children’s wards at our hospitals, the fashion parades, the mammogram bus trips to Brisbane that saved lives, making and serving morning and afternoon teas at the nursing homes, Youth of the Year, Youth in Search were memorable events.

“I was also involved in the inception of Bundaberg Talking Newspaper, whose mission statement was to inform those with a vision disability (short or long term), and provide social interaction and keep them updated on equipment available, local news, reading from the local newspaper every week to a tape then a CD to be distributed to the members until the newspaper ceased two years ago.

“Again, my involvement came, because my mum started to lose her sight at age 45 from glaucoma and the macular degeneration.

“The vision impaired friendship group continues and is sponsored by the Talking Newspaper and SWISH (blind table-tennis), is played 3 times a month, and the members enjoy social outings, bus trips, monthly meetings, the White Cane Luncheon is important, and competitive games – 34 years on the group is going strong.

“I am also a member of the Bundaberg Community Services Group, a non-for-profit organisation that is available to assist any other non-for-profit groups with fundraising ventures, catering and much more.”

Known to be incredibly important to their clients, Bundaberg District Meals on Wheels also holds a special place in Gail’s heart as secretary to the board, a volunteer, sandwich maker, calendar marker, raffle ticket seller, rum and apricot ball maker, joking that she will do almost anything asked of her, although not being fussed on doing the mountains of dishes.

“Most of our clients are 80 years plus and there is a need for a good nutritious meal, delivered hot, or cold, to your dietary requirements by a friendly face, by one of our trusted volunteers to your home.

“It allows many to remain in their home and to be independent, while also providing a daily check on our clients, to make sure they are well and safe.

“There is not a day that you are not thanked for the work that you do by a client or their family; that is the reward.”

On being named Senior Citizen of the Year, Gail found it both amazing and an unexpected honour.

So unexpected, she sat stunned in her chair at the award ceremony.

“Everything that I have done and achieved I have not done alone.

“I have always worked with fabulous and generous people with great hearts and compassion.

“I have always thought of myself as a “support person” and cannot imagine never being a

volunteer somewhere in the community.”

As she looks at what is to come in 2023, Gail is excited that The Vision Impaired Support Group will take on new projects, like a monthly health walk along the Burnett River, that Meals on Wheels will continue to flourish and gain clients, and the Bundaberg Community Service Group will continue to assist others with their projects.