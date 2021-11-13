Wild weather has final say

By Nick Creely

Wet weather had the final say on the opening round of cricket across Victoria on Saturday, with all of the Gazette’s local competitions unable to get a start.

Rain and wind wreaked havoc on the state across Friday and Saturday, forcing the associations across Victoria to deem grounds unplayable.

The West Gippsland Cricket Association cancelled the opening round of fixtures, with all games declared a draw and points shared accordingly, while the Dandenong District Cricket Association made an early call to cancel weekend play on Thursday, however have pushed back the start of the season to this Saturday to ensure no games have cricket have been lost.

The Victorian Premier Cricket competition cancelled its Men’s and Women’s opening rounds which were fixtured for Saturday and Sunday, with both days abandoned and points shared.

In other competitions, the Mornington Peninsula Cricket Association made the call to cancel the weekend’s play, but will use its spare day for first XI only, Sunday 6 February, to play the Round 1 fixtures. All other grades have shared points.

The Warragul District Cricket Association made the decision to abandon its Division 1 fixtures, however Division’s 2 to 6 have been moved to 8 January, while the Victorian Sub District Cricket Association have moved its Round 1 matches to its reserve day, Sunday 5 December.