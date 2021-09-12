Become a foster carer with Quantum Support Services

Children and people across Gippsland deserve safe, stable and loving homes.

Quantum works with foster carers to help provide homes for children and young people who are not able to live with their parents.

Quantum desperately needs additional foster carers to open their hearts and their homes.

Children and young people need relationships that promote healing from trauma through positive attachments.

Quantum currently supports carer homes across the entire Gippsland region, including the Casey Cardinia areas.

Foster carers are an integral part of the Quantum team.

They provide safe loving and supportive care whether it’s for a few days, one night, a few weeks, a few months or even years.

Opening your home can make a real difference to a child and young person in need.

A former young person in care with Quantum’s foster care service said: “Foster care for me was a very positive experience.

I was placed with a great foster parent who I got along with and made me feel very comfortable and welcomed.”

They also stated: “I was never considered an outsider. I was supported holistically by my foster parent and case workers with any decision making and they gave me honest advice that only made me stronger.”

If you are interested or have any questions call 1800 243 455 or mail@quantum.org.au or go to www.quantum.org.au