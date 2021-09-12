Gippsland community benefit from specialist imaging for women

When an expectant mother presents for her pregnancy scans, a skilled sonographer performs the ultrasound.

With precision and care they observe the anatomy of the foetus, looking at the heart and other organs to ensure there are no abnormalities.

They will check that the foetus’ size is consistent with its age, and assess the placement of the placenta, which has a vital function in the baby’s development.

While mums and dads are eagerly looking for familiar features like their cute little hands, the sonographer is actually counting all the digits to confirm normal development is occurring.

The sonographer will always arrange for the radiologist, a doctor that specialises in medical imaging, to review the scan.

This will ensure that your ultrasound is read by an expert medical professional, and to confirm any findings.

A report compiled by the radiologist will then go back to the referring practitioner.

The Gippsland community is fortunate to have access to specialist imaging services at their local I-MED clinic, saving the long trip to a Melbourne clinic for many types of scans.

This includes foetal MRI and paediatric ultrasound for post-natal investigation of a baby’s hips.

Paediatric Radiologist, Gill Whiteley supports these specialist services for the community with her neonatal/perinatal imaging expertise offered at I-MEDs clinic at the Latrobe Regional Hospital, Traralgon.

I-MED’s Gippsland clinics also provide the highest quality medical imaging across other services such as general x-ray, low dose CT, MRI, mammography, Bone Mineral Densitometry, and interventional procedures.

