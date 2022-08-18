‘This little piggy went to market to bring home the bacon’

By Jessica McGrath

BaconFest will boast a wide variety of markets, with all stallholders taking on the ‘pig’ challenge.

All vendors will have at least one bacon or pig-themed menu item or product for sale over the Kingaroy BaconFest weekend.

Your sweet and savoury needs will be catered for over the weekend, with the food markets along Alford Street set to offer everything from the classics to wacky bacon flavours.

Dreaming of some piggy earrings or bacon jam? Look no further than the Bacon Community Artisan Markets.

Stalls from this group will be scattered between the food markets at BaconFest Central. At the artisan markets, Burnett creatives will have an array of candles, jewellery and crafts inspired by the porky challenge.

BURNETT FLAVOURS UNPACKED

Although Kingaroy is well-known for its bacon as well as for being the ‘peanut capital of Australia’, there are also some other, hidden flavours in the South Burnett region.

Be sure to visit the ‘Flavours of the Burnett Inland Food Markets’ while you explore BaconFest along Alford Street.

The 2022 farmer’s markets are coordinated by the Burnett Inland Economic Development Organisation.

BIEDO General Manager and Chief Baconeer Kirsty Board was thrilled to oversee the farmer’s markets.

“At previous festivals, the farmers market had focused on South Burnett producers and food creators,” she said.

“This year, we have expanded the focus to showcase flavours of the Burnett Inland and shining the spotlight on ALL of our production successes, from paddock to plate through to large scale food manufacturing.”

Producers from the Burnett Inland region will be ready to share their passions and the delicious flavours of their products and produce with you.

“The Burnett Inland is home to the largest pork processing facility in the southern hemisphere, the largest macadamia nut oil producer in the world, thriving citrus, blueberry and pecan industries and Queensland’s newest wine region,” Mrs Board said.

“And as for Kingaroy, well it almost goes without saying that it is the bacon, peanut and baked bean capital of Australia.

“Australia is known for very high-quality food, the Burnett Inland, with it’s clean air, quality soil and wide open spaces are the critical beginning of the good food that our country produces.

“We’re so lucky that many of our locals may not even notice, just how much Burnett Inland food is on our table through big name brands.”

Mrs Board said the Burnett region was also fast becoming known for its high-quality paddock to plate food production and agri-tourism.

“BIEDO is passionate about celebrating our regional food story and showcasing the contribution that agriculture, food production and manufacturing make to our regional economy,” she said.

The South Burnett is also home to some amazing wineries, with a selection of fine wine producers to be discovered over the BaconFest weekend at the Wine Garden near the main stage.

LITTLE PIGGIES AT THE MARKETS

Rest assured, there’s something for the small visitors too!

At the Little Piggies markets, there will be stalls galore for festival-goers under 12.

For BaconFest’s little piggies, a selection of not-for-profit organisations and community groups will be selling food as well as providing activities and entertainment throughout the weekend.