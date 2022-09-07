Pure raw passion provided by Abby

By Angela Norval

When you see Abby Skye take to the stage, it is clear that music and performing is simply a part of her soul.

A part that she loves to lay bare and share with audiences with an incredible voice that is uniquely her own and one that you could listen to over and over again.

Abby is a local musician that used the tumultuous time that was Covid restrictions throughout Australia, as a time to really listen to her inner rock goddess and develop some remarkable new songs that make up the album Build a Castle.

Abby said fortunately for her 2022 has been a wonderful year that has allowed her to reach a personal milestone that she has had for a while; to release a full length studio album and two music videos that she is proud of.

“I am so happy with what I have managed to achieve so far and only more excited about what is coming next,” she said.

“For now, I am upgrading and refurbishing my studio in preparation for these next projects.

“I am already in pre-production for more music video for the Build a Castle With Me album which is really going to stretch my vocal and production capabilities and I am so excited to get stuck into that and keep everyone informed on the progress.”

That isn’t to say that Abby with her band isn’t sharing her talent with plenty of audiences through live shows, in particular the Lighthouse Rock festival.

“I love the fact that in October I get to share the stage with some of Australia’s most iconic rock legends at Lighthouse Rock and I couldn’t be more excited than to be playing there with my band.

“What they bring to the stage, as well as to my original music is something I’ll be so proud to show off to our region at the festival.

“A huge hat tip also to Gavin Hales and his awesome team for dreaming and creating an event that we already know is going to be just incredible.

“I’m also really looking forward to seeing the winner of the Battle of the Bands appear on the big stage, as well as all the beautiful faces of the people in our community who regularly head out to support the musicians performing locally.

“I can never overstate how wonderful the support of our local community is, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

To keep updated with all Abby’s performance dates, view her newsletter Skyelights on her website at abbyskye.com.au/skyelights/