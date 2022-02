Who is leading the Wookey race?

By Tyler Lewis

Dandenong District Turf competitions were abandoned once again last Saturday, losing a third match in the opening nine rounds.

With the loss of play, DDCA reporter TYLER LEWIS has taken a look into each match of the season to see who is currently poised to take out the prestigious Alan Wookey Medal.

Flick through every vote from all games played so far to see who is in the lead with just five rounds remaining.

ROUND 1

(Abandoned: Rain)

ROUND 2

SPRINGVALE SOUTH (8/185) def NARRE WARREN (10/110)

3. Akshat Buch (Springvale South)

2. Jackson Sketcher (Springvale South)

1. Jason Dinger (Narre Warren)

HALLAM KALORA PARK (6/170) def BERWICK (8/168)

3. Jordan Hammond (Hallam Kalora Park)

2. Matthew Cox (Hallam Kalora Park)

1. Will Whyte (Hallam Kalora Park)

NARRE SOUTH (9/145) def NORTH DANDENONG (10/144)

3. Vineth Jayasuriya Arachichge (Narre South)

2. Clay McCartney (Narre South)

1. Tim Phillips (Narre South)

ST. MARY’S (7/164) def by BUCKLEY RIDGES (7/176)

3. Michael Davies (Buckley Ridges)

2. Ashan Anthony (St. Mary’s)

1. Jayson Hobbs (Buckley Ridges)

ROUND 3

SPRINGVALE SOUTH (1/97) def HALLAM KALORA PARK (10/96)

3. Blade Baxter (Springvale South)

2. Ryan Quirk (Springvale South)

1. Mitch Forsyth (Springvale South)

BERWICK (0/102) def NORTH DANDENONG 10/101

3. Andrew Perrin (Berwick)

2. Matt Chasemore (Berwick)

1. Lachlan Brown (Berwick)

BUCKLEY RIDGES (4/169) def NARRE SOUTH (10/166)

3. Michael Davies (Buckley Ridges)

2. Josh Holden (Buckley Ridges)

1. Kyle Hardy (Narre South)

NARRE WARREN (10/143) def by ST. MARY’S (9/192)

3. Kusan Niranjana (St. Mary’s)

2. Ashan Anthony (St. Mary’s)

1. Cameron Roberts (St. Mary’s)

ROUND 4

HALLAM KALORA PARK (7/178) def by BUCKLEY RIDGES (5/181)

3. Mahela Udawatte (Buckley Ridges)

2. Matthew Goodwright (Buckley Ridges)

1. Matthew Cox (Hallam Kalora Park)

NORTH DANDENONG (2/88) def NARRE WARREN (10/86)

3. Javed Khan (North Dandenong)

2. Sohail Sadiq (North Dandenong)

1. Syed Mehmood (North Dandenong)

NARRE SOUTH (4/196) def SPRINGVALE SOUTH (7/192)

3. Harsha de Silva (Narre South)

2. Ryan Quirk (Springvale South)

1. Tim Phillips (Narre South)

ST. MARY’S (10/102) def by BERWICK (3/103)

3. Andrew Perrin (Berwick)

2. James Wilcock (Berwick)

1. Matt Chasemore (Berwick)

ROUND 5

SPRINGVALE SOUTH (9/236) def NORTH DANDENONG (10/132)

3. Jordan Wyatt (Springvale South)

2. Blade Baxter (Springvale South)

1. Jarryd Straker (Springvale South)

BUCKLEY RIDGES (10/119) def by BERWICK (7/264)

3. Damith Mapa Ralage (Berwick)

2. James Wilcock (Berwick)

1. Jarrod Goodes (Berwick)

HALLAM KALORA PARK (5/242) def ST. MARY’S (10/92)

3. Leigh Booth (Hallam Kalora Park)

2. Udara Hettige (Hallam Kalora Park)

1. Ben Hillard (Hallam Kalora Park)

NARRE WARREN (9/189) def by NARRE SOUTH (4/194)

3. Kyle Hardy (Narre South)

2. Kaushalya Weeraratne (Narre South)

1. Morteza Ali (Narre South)

ROUND 6

(Abandoned: Covid)

ROUND 7

BERWICK (10/180) def by SPRINGVALE SOUTH (3/183)

3. Jordan Wyatt (Springvale South)

2. Blade Baxter (Springvale South)

1. Josh Dowling (Springvale South)

BUCKLEY RIDGES (2/217) def NARRE WARREN (10/217)

3. Mahela Udawatte (Buckley Ridges)

2. Josh Holden (Buckley Ridges)

1. Cameron Dinger (Narre Warren)

NORTH DANDENONG (10/118) def by HALLAM KALORA PARK (3/121)

3. Jordan Hammond (Hallam Kalora Park)

2. Ryan Hillard (Hallam Kalora Park)

1. Javed Khan (North Dandenong)

NARRE SOUTH V ST.MARY’S

*Match re-scheduled as a result of Covid*

ROUND 8

SPRINGVALE SOUTH (10/204) def by BUCKLEY RIDGES (8/228)

3. Ben Wright (Buckley Ridges)

2. Michael Davies (Buckley Ridges)

1. Matthew Goodwright (Buckley Ridges)

HALLAM KALORA PARK (4/146) def NARRE SOUTH (8/145)

3. Jordan Hammond (Hallam Kalora Park)

2. Leigh Booth (Hallam Kalora Park)

1. Joel Zietsman (Narre South)

NARRE WARREN (10/170) def by BERWICK (6/174)

3. James Wilcock (Berwick)

2. Jordan Cleland (Berwick)

1. Jarrod Goodes (Berwick)

ST. MARY’S (10/95) def by NORTH DANDENONG (10/213)

3. Alambar Raza (North Dandenong)

2. Kusan Niranjana (St. Mary’s)

1. Clay McCartney (North Dandenong)

ROUND 9

(Abandoned: Rain)

WOOKEY MEDAL – HOW WE SEE IT UNFOLDING

PLAYER CLUB VOTES

Jordan Hammond Hallam 9

Michael Davies Buckley Ridges 8

Blade Baxter Springvale South 7

James WilcocK Berwick 7

Andrew Perrin Berwick 6

Mahela Udawatte Buckley Ridges 6

Jordan Wyatt Springvale South 6

Leigh Booth Hallam 5

Kasun Niranjana St Mary’s 5

Ashan Anthony St Mary’s 4

Ryan Quirk Springvale South 4

Kyle Hardy Narre South 4

Javed Khan North Dandenong 4

Josh Holden Buckley Ridges 4

Akshat Buch Springvale South 3

Vineth Jayasuriya Narre South 3

Matthew Cox Hallam 3

Matt Chasemore Berwick 3

Harsha de Silva Narre South 3

Damith Mapa Ralage Berwick 3

Clay McCartney North Dandenong 3

Matthew Goodright Buckley Ridges 3

Jordan Clenland Berwick 3

Ben Wright Buckley Ridges 3

Alambar Raza North Dandenong 3

Jack Sketcher Springvale South 2

Tim Phillips Narre South 2

Sohail Sadiq North Dandenong 2

Udara Hettige Hallam 2

Kaushalya Weeraratne Narre South 2

Jarrod Goodes Berwick 2

Ryan Hillard Hallam 2

Josh Dinger Narre Warren 1

Will Whyte Hallam 1

Jayson Hobbs Buckley Ridges 1

Mitch Forsyth Springvale South 1

Lachlan Brown Berwick 1

Cameron Roberts St Mary’s 1

Syed Mehmood North Dandenong 1

Jarryd Straker Springvale South 1

Ben Hillard Hallam 1

Morteza Ali Narre South 1

Cameron Dinger Narre Warren 1

Josh Dowling Springvale South 1

Joel Zietsman Narre South 1