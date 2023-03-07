Chloe continues to support community

Being named Young Citizen of the year at the 2023 Australia Day Awards was a reflection of the passion and dedication for community and drive to support locals that Chloe Johnson continues to display.

With the award being unexpected, but also a very flattering moment for Chloe, it showcased just how much Chloe has achieved at such a young age and her determination to support her community, which is rooted in everything she takes on.

One of those was in 2019, at just 22 years old, stepping into the role of president at the Childers Show Society.

Since then, Chloe and the committee have faced their share of adversity, making the difficult decision to cancel the Childers Show in 2020 due to Covid.

However, Chloe’s confidence and commitment for the position did not deter her from wanting to do as much as possible to ensure the show must go on, appreciating its long and respected history.

Chloe has been instrumental in bringing back the long-standing event, and through her innovation and respect for its history, Chloe and the committee are now busy preparing for this year’s 106th Annual Childers Show.

With a clear passion for rural living, having been born in Gin Gin and worked in Childers and the opportunity to meet what she describes as great people, Chloe is very much looking forward to this year and having a fabulous show for the Childers community

When she isn’t organising the Childers Show, Chloe is creating beautifully crafted artistic opportunities and experiences locally through events such as The Women’s Huddle and Brushes and Bubbles, which connect and inspire the community.

“Getting to deliver an experience and share what I do with other women is very special to me,” she said.

“I grew up in a very small community, so to be able to be involved in my community now and give back where I can is just really incredible.”