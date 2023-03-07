Helen proud of community commitment

By Angela Norval

When you speak with Helen Blackburn, it is clear this is a woman who is proud of the region she lives in and not afraid to put her hand up when it comes to volunteering her support.

It is this commitment that has seen her recognised at the 2022 Urban Development Institute of Australia Queensland Awards for Excellence for the Women in Leadership Award and now go on to the national awards, which will be decided in March in Perth.

The Urban Development Institute of Australia Awards for Excellence are a celebration and promotion of the knowledge, skills and innovation of the Australia urban development industry and those who are involved in projects around the nation with a very rigorous judging process, making Helen’s nomination even more remarkable.

Helen has found being recognised as a leader in the development industry a real honour. She has been a part of the industry for 20 years as both a state and national manager for various companies.

But for Helen, it isn’t simply about the awards but about conscientiously assisting the industry to better standards and for those who assist the industry to move forward, particularly in regional areas.

It is easy to see why Helen is so sharing of her time though in a volunteering capacity as well because this is a region that she knows so well.

Helen proudly shares just how strong both hers and her family’s connection is to the region, starting with her father David Stubberfield who has a family business Stubbs Engineering which has been run in Bundaberg for the past 40 years.

Her mother Diane Campbell was also a well know and loved nurse at Gracehaven Retirement Village for many years, something which possibly could have inspired Helen’s daughter Brooke who now works in disability support with local organisation Community Lifestyle Support.

While both Helen’s sons Mitchell and Jack now work away, she is happy for the solid foundation she was able to provide for them throughout their childhood in Bundaberg.

Helen jokes that while her husband John who is now retired and keeping himself busy with mechanical and engineering pursuits from home would appreciate more of her time, he also proudly supports her commitment to the community.

“I believe it is important to use the skills you have for the benefit of the community where you can and I do this through my work as a Justice of the Peace, Bundaberg Regional Ratepayer Association deputy president, Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce board member and lead for the Business Excellence Awards,” she said.

“I love living here and that means that I do not find it a chore to help my community, but rather as a reward.

“All of my roles help with my understanding and being a part of the fabric of my community and I find it satisfying in itself to be of service.

“In light of the theme of International Women’s Day this year Embrace Equity, I would like to encourage women in the region to step up and help one another to be recognised for their skills and talents as we are role models for future generations.

“I welcome failure as well as with each failure I am taught something – about myself and about others and that helps with any future endeavours I may have.”