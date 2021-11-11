Flood warning for Werribee River

The State Emergency Service has issued a flood watch warning alert for Werribee River.

Flooding is expected across Gippsland, parts of north east and central Victoria, and the Otway Coast from Friday afternoon.

An inland low will move across Victoria from late Thursday bringing heavy rainfall to the flood watch area.

Further rainfall is expected Sunday, as a vigorous cold front crosses the state.

Rainfall totals of 15-30 millimetres are forecast for central parts of the state.

Minor flooding is possible across the flood watch area from Friday afternoon.

What you should do:

• Decide what you and your family will do if flooding impacts you. For information on how to prepare go to www.ses.vic.gov.au/get-ready/floodsafe.

• You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.

• Floodwater is dangerous – never drive, walk or ride through floodwater.

For river heights go to www.bom.gov.au or phone 1300 659 217.

For urgent animal welfare issues phone Agriculture Victoria on 136 186 or your local vet.

Emergency contacts:

• For life threatening emergencies phone Triple Zero (000).

• For flood and storm emergency assistance from the SES phone 132 500.

Stay informed:

• Go to www.emergency.vic.gov.au.

• Phone the VicEmergency Hotline to talk to someone about preparedness on 1800 226 226 (freecall).

• People who are deaf, hard of hearing, or who have a speech/communication impairment can contact VicEmergency Hotline via the National Relay Service on 1800 555 677.

• For help with English, phone the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to telephone VicEmergency Hotline. If you know someone who cannot speak English, provide them with this number.

• Download the VicEmergency app or follow VicEmergency on Twitter (#vicfloods) or Facebook.

More details at http://emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/#!/warning/18398/moreinfo