Reigning premiers start in winning style

By Nick Creely

WARRAGUL AND DISTRICT CRICKET ASSOCIATION

REVIEW – ROUND 1

Don’t expect any premiership hangover out of Hallora this season.

Although the Kangaroos had to fight tooth and nail for an opening round victory in Saturday’s grand final replay against Neerim District, the reigning premier look determined to once again set the pace.

The Kangaroos sent the Stags in to bat – with the visitors looking to make an early season statement after last year’s agonising grand final loss.

But that discipline that propelled the Kangaroos to premiership glory was evident from the outset, with the home side bowling with tremendous skill and experience to tie the visitors down.

Rhys George (37) and Nathan Bayne (47) battled valiantly to settle the ship for the Stags, but the visitors were ultimately restricted to 5/158 from their 40 overs, perhaps a tad short based on recent encounters.

There was no significant standout with ball in hand, but star spinner Natsai M’Shangwe (2/28) started the season off on the right page. Tom Williams was also tidy with 1/28 from his eight overs.

It appeared like a seamless chase for the Kangaroos with Brett Williams (38) looking settled at the top, but a constant flow of the wickets – sparked by excellent spells from Matthew Kelliher (3/21) and Brad Drews (4/34) – saw the visitors surge towards victory.

The Stags got close despite a feisty 46 from 52 balls from M’Shangwe through the middle, but ultimately the reigning premiers had the last laugh, finding those all-important runs with just one wicket and seven balls to spare.

Down at Ellinbank, the Bankers started the season with a bang, courtesy of a starring performance from Nick Fairbank.

After being sent in by Warragul at home, the Bankers racked up 8/220, but had to fight their way back from 4/37 at one point with Fairbank spanking 89 from 75 balls.

His entertaining hand featured six fours and three sixes as he steered his side to an imposing total.

Gulls opening batter Todd Mann backed up his two wickets with a slashing 52 from 35 balls, but the visitors were rolled for 154, with Jeremy Gray doing the bulk of the damage with an excellent 4/36 from eight overs. Curtis Howell (2/16) provided strong support for Gray.

Down at Western Park Reserve, the Warriors were merciless in their opening round win against Yarragon.

Sam Batson’s group were on from the outset and appeared destined for a strong season, with the side rolling the Panthers for just 117, with the likes of Batson (2/12), Toby Bransgrove (3/28) and Jason Croft (3/11) were impossible to get comfortable against.

It took just under 25 overs for the Warriors to run down the target, and with the loss of just the one scalp.

Jack Armour (50 not out) got his season off with a classy half-century, while Joel Batson also chimed in with an unbeaten 34 and opening batter Sanjaya Gangodawila helped get the chase off to a strong start with 25.

In the remaining match, Drouin (9/173) fought hard to defeat Buln Buln at home (9/169) and will take great confidence out of the clash. Catani’s first game in Division 1 will have to wait until Saturday after the Cats had the bye on Saturday.