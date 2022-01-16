An assault at Arch Brown

By Tyler Lewis

Blink and you would’ve missed it.

Jordan Wyatt is familiar with enchanting knocks, but it would be hard to find one as fabulous as the 119-ball special he peeled off on Saturday.

Springvale South was set 180 by Berwick in the Dandenong District heavy-weight bout, and when Wyatt walked to the crease the Bloods had 171 to get.

When he walked off, he had 124 of them.

It would be easy to assume an innings of 124 runs from 119 balls with eight fours and five sixes would be one compiled with ease, but making such a presumption against this Berwick bowling attack would be foolish.

Like every batter that has taken guard against the likes of Andrew Perrin, Matt Chasemore and James Wilcock this year, Wyatt struggled early.

The conditions suited the bowlers and Perrin was sending them through at a bustling clip.

It didn’t come easy early, but by the end Wyatt could do no wrong, striking his final 74 balls for a whopping 111.

While the knock left many needing to collect their jaw from the turf on their way out of Arch Brown Reserve, a performance such as this one is deeply no surprise, given the talent Wyatt possesses.

Despite having a break from cricket, one of Wyatt’s most recent knocks was a scintillating 107 from just 80 balls against Ringwood for Casey-South Melbourne two seasons ago.

While many would’ve missed seeing Wyatt terrorise bowling attacks, his break from cricket assisted him in finding his love for the game again.

“It was good to have a bit of a break and get the love for cricket back again,” Wyatt said.

“I wasn’t meant to be playing cricket at all, I was meant to be getting shoulder surgery in November, I am on the waiting list for it.

“It has been delayed because of Covid, so I ended up getting a call, they (Springvale South) asked if I wanted to play and I said ‘I’ll call my surgeon and make sure before I confirm, but it sounds good’.

“But it was good to get some runs and make the most of the opportunity I had yesterday out in the middle,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt put on over 100 with opener Mitch Forsyth, the pair were travelling along at the same speed before Wyatt’s shift in car emerged.

A shift in which he can pin-point.

“They’re a very good attack, no doubt,” Wyatt said.

“Initially I really struggled, my first 13 runs came off 45 balls, I was really struggling.

“It just took one ball, I hit (Matt) Chasemore for six over square leg and from that moment onwards, it sort of turned for me I guess, I felt comfortable.

“I just made sure I gave myself a chance, I wanted to earn the right to score runs later in the innings, I felt like I did that later in the innings.

“Which is previously something I haven’t done well, I haven’t given myself enough time, it was nice – I went in the third or fourth over – and batted 37 overs after that, it was really nice to spend some time in the middle and win the game with my bat.

“Which is also something I haven’t done previously,” he said.

After a short period of time at the Bloods, Wyatt is confident this side has what it takes to break-through for that elusive Turf 1 premiership and is loving every moment he is spending at the club.

“I certainly think we have the ability to go all the way,” he said.

“There are some really good sides in the competition, anyone can beat anyone on their day.

“We have to be performing at the right time of the year and hopefully this is a sign that we can beat the best sides.

“I have been really impressed by the group, I absolutely love the club, they have been fantastic to me and so welcoming.

“We celebrate each other’s successes… it’s been a ball, mate,” Wyatt said.

In other results across the DDCA: Buckley Ridges defeated Narre Warren in style chasing down 215 inside 32 overs.

Bucks boom recruit Mahela Udawatte dashing to 98 before being trapped in front by James Elliott.

Josh Holden continued his strong season, crunching an unbeaten 92 in his side’s victory.

In the contest between North Dandenong and Hallam Kalora Park, it was the Hillard’s day.

Ryan Hillard was stupendous with the ball in the first innings, snaring 4/10, before grand final hero Ben noodled his way to 42 in reply.

The Hawks chased down the total of 118 in the 39th over with seven poles in the bank.