SUBARU OUTBACK AWD TOURING

By CHRIS RILEY, Marque Motoring

WITH Liberty’s departure, Outback is now flagship of the Subaru range but not the most expensive. That dubious honour goes to the hard-edged, high-performance version of the WRX sporty – the STI spec.R.

But I know which one I’d rather have.

My wife reckons the latest Outback is a corker too.

About the only thing missing is a third row of seats.

In fact, there’s no seven-seater in the entire Subaru range which is a bit strange – not since the Tribeca people mover in 2013.

We drove the bare bones Outback a few weeks back.

This time we’re enjoying a tilt in the top of the range Touring model. Which begs the question: is it worth an extra $8140?

STYLING

More like a wagon than high-riding SUV, Outback has continued to evolve over the years, getting better and better with each outing.

There are three grades and even the entry Outback is well equipped, priced from $39,990 plus on-roads. Next up is the Sport priced from $44,490, followed by top of the range Touring from $47,790 – or an advertised $52,928 driveaway.

They all get the same engine, transmission and wheels.

Subaru has done the right thing too and standardised safety systems across the board, apart from a side view monitor for the Sport and Touring grades.

The Touring model ups the ante with minor cosmetic differences, leather instead of cloth trim, dual zone climate air with rear air vents, rear privacy glass and auto power up for all windows.

There’s also 18-inch alloys, push-button start, auto lights and wipers, auto dimming mirror, auto high beam, rear park sensors, self-levelling, daytime LEDs, steering-responsive LED headlights and adaptive cruise control.

Other differences include a sunroof, power tailgate, heated steering wheel, heated seats front and back, power adjustment for both front seats, with dual memory for the driver’s seat, auto dipping side mirror, and the icing on the cake, the nine-speaker harman/kardon sound with subwoofer and amplifier.

INTERIOR

Without a third row of seats, the cabin is spacious and comfortable, with leather and heating front and back, not to mention a heated steering wheel but alas no cooling for the front seats.

The big touchscreen is impressive, and this model does come with built-in satellite navigation.

You can also hook up your phone to navigate, but as seems to be the norm, our phone would not connect to Android Auto at first and when it did, the system refused to cooperate until the vehicle came to a stop.

The big portrait style screen can be configured to show one large portrait-shaped huge map, or tiers of information – map at the top, audio and air controls below.

The drivers instrument cluster is old school with two analogue dials separated by a small info panel where speed can be displayed digitally and the speed limit is shown.

We’re big fans of the large, physical blind spot warning lights that never fail to capture attention.

INFOTAINMENT

There’s a nine-speaker harman/kardon sound system. Don’t know about you, but I reckon you can’t spend too much on car audio.

The car is a place you spend a lot of time and a large percentage of this is spent listening to music.

The huge 11.6-inch portrait style touchscreen brings satellite navigation and a CD player this time around, along with DAB+ digital radio, Carplay and Android Auto, with 2 x 12v and 2 x USB ports.

ENGINES / TRANSMISSIONS

The four-cylinder direct injection boxer layout delivers 138kW of power and 245Nm of torque, the latter from 3400-4600 rpm — about 7 per cent more power and four per cent more torque than before.

It’s paired with a continuously variable auto, with a greater spread of ratios for improved take-off and better fuel economy.

The transmission comes with paddle shifts and 8-speed manual mode, as well as sport and intelligent drive modes.

SAFETY

Safety includes eight airbags, a reverse camera and the latest generation EyeSight Driver Assist system, with Lane Centering Function and Autonomous Emergency Steering.

There’s also Emergency Lane Keep Assist, and Lane Departure Warning with steering wheel vibration.

Lane Departure Prevention and Pre-Collision Braking System, with expanded support for collision avoidance at intersections are also fitted, along with Speed Sign Recognition with Intelligent Speed Limiter,

Vision Assist includes Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB), and EyeSight Assist Monitor.

DRIVING

As mentioned previously, all grades are powered by the same 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine.

The diesel has gone to heaven and there’s no word yet on a hybrid, which has already found its way into XV and Forester.

Subaru claims the flat four is 90 per cent new and like the BRZ, it seems to be better than the figures suggest.

Drive is to all four wheels, but only part of the time.

Although described as Symmetrical all-wheel drive, it is in fact an active split system with torque distributed between front and rear wheels as required. In short, it remains front-wheel drive most of the time.

Dual function X-MODE offers set-and-forget throttle control in mud, snow and steep unsealed surfaces, with 213mm of ground clearance, and active torque vectoring that brakes individual wheels to maintain control during cornering.

Auto Stop-Start now incorporates “Change of Mind Control” which as its name suggests, restarts the engine within 0.2 of a second – if you change your mind.

Suspension is Mac strut at front and double wishbones at the back and it rides on 18-inch wheels with 225/60 series rubber, with a full-size spare.

Shame about the diesel which offered 350Nm of torque, but it is what it is and for the most part, performance is fine.

It’s only when you become demanding and punch the accelerator, that you’re reminded it’s a four and a naturally aspirated one at that.

Subaru has access to turbocharged units and very good ones, which have the potential to replace low end torque.

So, why it didn’t opt for one of these is mystifying?

Bear in mind too, that maximum torque, in this case 245Nm, is produced from 3400-4600 revs – which means it needs a few revs to get going.

In its quest for torque, the CVT transmission makes the car sound tinny and raucous, with the noise that makes these style trannies objectionable.

At other times, in fact most of the time, the drive experience is just right, with a cabin that is quiet and ride that is super smooth.

With a 63-litre tank, it takes standard 91 unleaded and like the previous model is rated at 7.3L/100km.

We were getting 9.3L/100km (base model used 8.1L).

Also, it can tow a 2000kg braked load, with a maximum 200kg on the towball (it was previously rated at 1500kg).

SUMMING UP

Is the extra $8000 grand worth it?

I don’t think it is, at least not when you put it that way.

But at $52,928 driveaway, with this level of safety, built-in sat nav and premium harman/kardon sound, there’s no more to spend.

The Outback Touring model is worth every cent.

MODEL RANGE

Outback AWD: $39,990

Outback AWD Sport: $44,490

Outback AWD Touring: $47,790

Note: These prices do not include government or dealer delivery charges.

Contact your local Subaru dealer for drive-away prices.

SPECIFICATIONS (Subaru Outback AWD Touring, 8sp CVT)

ENGINE:

Capacity: 2.5 litres

Configuration: Horizontally-opposed Boxer 4-cylinder, petrol engine

Maximum Power: 138 kW @ 5800 rpm

Maximum Torque: 245 Nm @ 3400-4600 rpm

Fuel Type: Unleaded petrol (91 RON or higher)

Combined Fuel Cycle (ADR 81/02): 7.3L/100km

CO2 Emissions: 168 g/km

DRIVELINE: Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission with 8-step manual mode, all-wheel drive

DIMENSIONS, WEIGHT AND CAPACITIES:

Length: 4870 mm

Wheelbase: 2745 mm

Width: 1875 mm

Height: 1675 mm

Turning Circle: 11.0 metres

Kerb Mass: 1661 kg

Fuel Tank Capacity: 63 litres

BRAKES:

Front: Ventilated disc

Rear: Ventilated disc

STANDARD WARRANTY:

Five years / Unlimited kilometres

RATINGS:

Looks: 7.5/10

Performance: 7/10

Safety: 8.5/10

Thirst: 7.0/10

Practicality: 8/10

Comfort: 8/10

Tech: 8.5/10

Value: 8.5/10

Overall: 7.9/10