Healesville U16s the only side to squeeze in a cricket game

By Lucas Parker

The Ringwood District Cricket Association (RDCA) made the call to cancel all senior cricket and Friday night junior cricket. However, Saturday morning Junior cricket games could still be played if ground conditions were suitable. Healesville’s U16 team was the clubs only team that got some cricket played.

Healesville 4/72 versus Laburnum 5/103 (Week 1 of a 2 day game)

A new experience for the Under 16 team playing their first-ever split innings game where each team bats and bowls for 25 overs in the first week then both teams bat and bowl 25 overs again in the second week. It was an early start needing to make the trip to Laburnum. Healesville won the toss and chose to bat first. The Bloods lost an early wicket but Lucas Parker (14) and Ethan Nikcevich (24) steadied the innings with a partnership of 37 before the next wicket fell and Healesville were 2/41 after 10 overs. Sam Drummond (11) and Denzel Parsons (13*) built a partnership of 26 runs leaving Healesville 4/72 at the end of their 25 overs. Denzel Parsons and Amelia English are not out and will be back to the crease next week to continue the batting innings. It was Healesville’s turn to bowl, Riley Cameron (1/12) and Megan Schelfhout (1/9) opened the bowling taking two early wickets and Laburnum were 2/16 off 5 overs. Within the next 5 overs, Sam Drummond (1/14) took a wicket and they were 3/34 off 10 overs. Debutant Tyler Braden (1/10) took his first wicket in cricket and Ella Amore (1/8) also got a wicket to have Laburnum at 5/71. Laburnum finished their innings on 5/103. Good job to everyone on Saturday and Healesville will return next week to finish off the split innings match, with Laburnum continuing to bat first before Healesville embark on the run chase.

All new and past players are welcome to join the club:

Junior Enquires please contact Grant Drummond 0428 175 389

Senior Enquires please contact Chris Handasyde 0422 231 260

Healesville CC’s 1st Club Function will be on Saturday 22nd October from 6pm at Queens Park Oval. Kids activities, Junior Player/Team Introductions, 2021/22 4th XI Premiership Team Cap Presentation, Dinner (Kids eat free), Bar open, Raffle. All Junior and Senior Players and their families and friends (don’t need to be a club member) re encouraged to be in attendance so please show your support and come down and enjoy the evening.