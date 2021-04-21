A dream come true

By Tyler Lewis

Look at that smile!

Warragul’s Jayden Newman is getting a taste of the big time.

Young Jayden has an acquired brain injury, and with the partnership the Melbourne Victory has with Transport Accident Commission (TAC), he is going to get to make a lifelong memory on Friday night when the Victory take on Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium.

Unfortunately, Jayden’s condition prevents him from being able to attend games and big events in person.

But with the goal of making a memory for a young man combatted with modern technology, Jayden won’t miss out on being the sides mascot for the evening.

Jayden will control a virtual mascot from the comfort of his own home.

The mascot is a screen on wheels and it will allow him to interact with the team, tour the club rooms and back house, while also joining in on the guard of honour as the players walk out onto the pitch on Friday.

Melbourne Victory attacking midfielder Marco Rojas is looking forward to making a life-long memory for Jayden.

“We are so excited to be able to provide this experience for Jayden and his family,” Rojas said.

“At Friday’s match he will be able to drive the mascot around the changerooms, say hi to the team, watch the team warm up and be involved in the guard of honour.

“It is a privilege to watch Jayden’s excitement and to know that ourselves and TAC have put a smile on his face,” he said.

To watch young Jayden Newman play a role for an A-League club, tune into the Melbourne Victory game on Friday from 7pm.