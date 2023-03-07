BOQ Bundaberg In The Heart Of Your Community

Along with being proud supporters of the local Bundaberg community, BOQ Bundaberg are passionate about promoting gender equality and inclusivity.

So, this International Women’s Day, the BOQ Bundaberg team are taking a moment to recognise and celebrate the nine amazing women on

their team.

“Our nine female team members offer a range of skills that enhance our customer experience, and our workplace,“ said BOQ Bundaberg owner/manager Trudy Azzopardi.

“Their combined knowledge of banking, finance and their commitment to our customers and business is extremely valuable and something we are very grateful for.

“We could not operate our branch without them and the support of their families.“

While there are 10 staff members who make up the BOQ Bundaberg team, their ‘family’ reaches much further.

“I have worked for BOQ Bundaberg coming up to two years.

“In that time I have worked alongside many talented women who have always encouraged and instilled confidence in one another.

“By employing these strong females within our branch, we are not only lucky enough to collaborate and learn from one another but create friendships that extend outside of our work environment.

“We’re a small, close knit family team, passionate about creating long-term relationships with our customers.

“Our customers definitely aren’t just another number, we take the time to get to know them and their financial goals, providing them with tailored solutions for their circumstances.”

Not just passionate about banking, Trudy and her team have also set down strong roots in the local community, proudly supporting a number of local business and community groups each year, including being sponsors of Brothers Bulldogs and Wide Bay Kids.

The team’s contributions to the branch and the wider Bundaberg community, truly embody the spirit of Bundaberg and exemplifies BOQ’s commitment to their customers’ success.